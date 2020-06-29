Two In Custody After Man Shot Dead

Two men are in custody after a man was shot dead in Nassau Village on Sunday night.

Police said the man was standing on the porch of his home on Jackson Street shortly after 11pm when he was approached by two men.

According to a police report, an argument ensued and one of the pair produced a handgun and shot the man. The suspects left the scene in a white bus.

Paramedics were called to the scene and the victim was pronounced dead.

Police said officers, acting upon information, were able to locate the vehicle fitting the description from the incident and arrested two 35-year-old men, who are currently assisting with the investigation.

