Atlantis Delays Opening To July 30

THE Atlantis resort on Paradise Island has delayed its opening to July 30, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced in the House of Assembly on Tuesday. He said he spoke with officials at the resort earlier Tuesday, who informed him that as a result of what’s happening in the US “they have decided that it will be best that they delay their opening until the 30th of July.”
COVID-19 cases are spiking in many states in America.
This comes as the country plans to resume commercial international travel on Wednesday. Atlantis was initially planning to reopen its doors on July 7.
Dr Minnis also told the House of Assembly that Cabinet has approved the establishment of a COVID-19 enforcement unit to enforce the country’s laws to mitigate the spread of the disease. He said the unit will ensure everyone complies with the law, whether they are visitors, residents or citizens.
“If they are in violation, they will be dealt with,” Dr Minnis said.
tribanon 9 hours, 46 minutes ago
The management team at Atlantis should be running our country......they clearly have much more sense than Minnis and his cabinet team. Our country should have been left closed to international travel until at least August 1. That decision should have been a 'no brainer' with Florida currently ablaze with Covid-19 cases which are putting great strain on available ICU medical resources in South Florida.
mrsmith 9 hours, 42 minutes ago
As I said in another post today, where all these tourists gonna stay with major hotels shut for at least another month?
newcitizen 5 hours, 27 minutes ago
What tourists? The reason they are staying shut is because no one is coming.
proudloudandfnm 9 hours, 19 minutes ago
So where are all these tourists coming tomorrow going to be staying????
I hope to hear our PM tonight saying we will not open tomorrow. This is insane...
thps 8 hours, 56 minutes ago
Airbnb where they will get temperature checks daily from this heat outside.
SP 7 hours, 30 minutes ago
The Bahamas is blindly rushing into open borders with the highly contaminated U.S. using the need for tourist dollars as our reasoning when the EU is doing the exact opposite based on epidemiological criteria!
https://news.yahoo.com/americans-not-...">https://news.yahoo.com/americans-not-...
If the situation were reversed with the U.S. having COVID under control and the Bahamas being the one with the problem, without question uncle Donald Trump wouldn't allow Bahamians to even enter the U.S. embassy on Queen Street, let alone entering the united states!
The Bahamas should bite the bullet and follow epidemiologically defined guidelines and not allow Americans to enter the country until it is safe to do so.
In the meantime, the government should make our destination more attractive by leading the way by lowering tourism-related taxes and encourage airlines and hotels to take a hit by lowering rates for travelers from approved countries. Local tour companies should also be asked to lower rates to attract more visitors to spend locally.
We need to think out of the box and aim for "volume heads in beds"!
Alternatively, if we allow the Americans in at this time our country WILL become overwhelmed with tourists transmitted COVID-19. We will be forced to shut, & lockdown again, and lose all tourists from everywhere.
It makes more sense to have fewer tourists on sustainable bases than many tourists for a short time, only to lose any gains with inevitable shutdowns.
Honestman 7 hours, 24 minutes ago
SP - your post is much too sensible and will go right over the heads of this administration. Opening up to US tourists at this time is beyond madness.
TalRussell 5 hours, 56 minutes ago
Bigger is no longer appealing to tourists!
Atlantis, Baha Mar nor The Grand Lucayan will be opening as financially self-sustainable resorts on any day, week, or month during the tourism years of 2020/2021/2022.
Nod Once for Yeah, Twice for No to The Colony's PopoulacesPurse, can kiss its millions of out pocket dollars dumped into the Grand Lucayan Hotel a forever goodbye?
