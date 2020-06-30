Atlantis Delays Opening To July 30

THE Atlantis resort on Paradise Island has delayed its opening to July 30, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced in the House of Assembly on Tuesday. He said he spoke with officials at the resort earlier Tuesday, who informed him that as a result of what’s happening in the US “they have decided that it will be best that they delay their opening until the 30th of July.”

COVID-19 cases are spiking in many states in America.

This comes as the country plans to resume commercial international travel on Wednesday. Atlantis was initially planning to reopen its doors on July 7.

Dr Minnis also told the House of Assembly that Cabinet has approved the establishment of a COVID-19 enforcement unit to enforce the country’s laws to mitigate the spread of the disease. He said the unit will ensure everyone complies with the law, whether they are visitors, residents or citizens.

“If they are in violation, they will be dealt with,” Dr Minnis said.

• See Wednesday’s Tribune for more on this story.