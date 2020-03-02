Updated: Suspect Killed After 'Aiming Gun At Police'

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A MAN screamed “I got shoot, I got shoot” moments before drawing his last breath in the country’s latest police-involved killing.

Police said officers were on Washington Street off Balfour Avenue when their inspection of a black car led to the deadly encounter.

“A male came from the vehicle, armed with a firearm and pointed it in the direction of the officer,” police said in a statement. “The officers being in fear of their lives discharged their service weapons in the direction of the male, who ran to the rear of a home, where he was discovered deceased. A 9 millimeter pistol was recovered.”

When The Tribune visited the area yesterday, most residents this newspaper spoke to said they were asleep when the incident happened. However Charite Gilles, 60, said he had just decided to check his car outside his home when he heard the man screaming.

“When I heard that, I said it makes no sense, I peek and see what’s going on, so I went back inside and called the police,” he said, adding that the area was soon swarmed by officers.

Mr Gilles said two men on the scene were arrested by police. However, those arrests were not mentioned in the police press release.

Saturday’s incident was the second police-involved killing in a week.

Last Monday police said officers foiled an alleged attempted robbery of Royal Bank of Canada, killing one man and injuring another suspect.

Chief Superintendent of Police Solomon Cash said when police approached a vehicle, an armed man exited and began shooting, causing officers to return fire. Police said a weapon was recovered from that scene but no police or civilians were hurt.

Last week, National Security Minister Marvin Dames said that, while the incident was unfortunate, criminals will lose when they confront police.