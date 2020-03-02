Report To Outline Minnis Govt Accomplishments

THE government has released its first progress report today, which outlines some of the Minnis administration’s major accomplishments since coming to office in May 2017.

Entitled “Investing in People & Communities,” the first report focuses on Bahamians and the communities in which they live, supported by the government’s commitments to equip tomorrow’s Bahamians with tools for self-determination, a press release from the Office of the Prime Minister noted. Future reports will focus on other aspects.

The progress report will share information “regarding successful initiatives in education and technology, health, conservation and land reform, steps taken to lessen our national carbon footprint and remediation and repairs to the Clifton Pier Power Station,” OPM said.

Among the accomplishments highlighted is the increase in access to free tertiary education at the University of The Bahamas (UB) and the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) for qualified students.

“For students attending UB or BVTI, more than $21 million has been made available for the academic year 2019-2020 to provide free education to qualified applicants, in addition to a $500 monthly allowance to Family Island students of both institutions.

“The transformation of the New Providence Landfill into an ecology park and model of environmental leadership is also highlighted in the report. Residents in the neighbourhoods surrounding the landfill were long plagued with smoke and other airborne pollutants resulting from many dump fires. The hazardous fires have since been extinguished, with the risk of future incidents being greatly reduced.

“In keeping with the mandate to establish an environmental park, tyres are now being shredded for recycling purposes including creating roads in the new ecology park. Organic materials, including cardboard and green waste, are also being shredded and turned to soil.”

The report will also reference the Over-the-Hill Community Development Partnership Initiative, which was launched to transform and restore inner-city areas.

“The footprint of the first phase of the project covers the area bound by Nassau Street at the west, Poinciana Drive and Wulff Road at the south, Collins Avenue to the east, and Shirley Street, West Hill Street and Delancy Street at the north. This target area has seen improvements as a result of several community-led cleanup campaigns that have led to cleaner and safer public spaces and parks.

“A branch of the Small Business Development Centre (SBDC) has opened at the Edmund Moxey Youth and Community Centre as a resource for aspiring entrepreneurs from Over-the-Hill communities,” OPM noted.

“The area has also been designated a special economic zone with concessions in business license fees, and stamp and real property tax, among other reductions. So far, residents have been approved and have been able to take advantage of concessions in the amount of just over $1 million. The government is confident that such programmes and their strategic implementation will serve to benefit many Bahamians, particularly young people.”

In the press release, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said the country “must foster an environment that ensures the growth of upstanding, fully productive citizens of a Bahamas not only for the near term, but for the foreseeable future.”

He added: “A future where we are all able to fully embrace what is rightfully ours along with all those attendant responsibilities. A future where we have the capacity and the capability to realize the fullest potential of our dreams.”

The “Investing in People & Communities” Progress Report is available as an insert in today’s editions of local newspapers, and digitally at www.opmbahamas.com and all Office of the Prime Minister social media platforms, including Facebook @opmbs and Twitter @opmthebahamas.