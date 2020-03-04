Arawak Cay Undergoes Management Changes

Arawak Cay vendors have been urged to bring rental payments current, and warned that stall sub-leasing must end, as the popular destination's management has changed hands.

Michael Pintard, minister of agriculture and marine resources, told vendors at a Wednesday night meeting that Arawak Cay's management has been transferred from the Department of from Lands and Surveys to his ministry with immediate effect.

He revealed that surveys will be conducted to determine Arawak Cay's perimeter boundaries, and those for each store, to ensure they have the correct footprint. Mr Pintard said vendor lease agreements will be reviewed and updated, and warned that the practice of sub-leasing must stop.

The minister warned that all outstanding rental arrears must be brought current on a case-by-case basis because there were significant differences between stalls. He added that a survey of the Arawak Cay Fish Fry was critical to accommodate other developments planned for the area.

"Meetings will be held with each lease holder to ensure that the highest standards are maintained as we work to identify challenges and to solve them in an amicable and peaceful way", Mr Pintard said.

He added that the Arawak Cay vendors "play a pivotal role" in creating employment, and reassured them that the vendors will work on their behalf to ensure they are successful.