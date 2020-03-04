Gb Power Will Reveal New Fee's Sum Raised

Grand Bahama Power Company has been ordered by its regulator to publish quarterly reports showing how much it has collected from its Dorian reconstruction levy, it was revealed yesterday.

The Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA), in a statement seeking to reassure the utility's customers amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the new charge that will be added to their bills from April 1, said mechanisms were already in pace "to ensure the transparency" of the Storm Recovery and Stabilisation (SRS) levy.

In particular, the GBPA pointed to the regulatory framework and operating protocol implemented in 2013 to guide oversight of GB Power's operations, service standards and rate-setting protocols, as containing the necessary tools to deal with the new levy.

Karla McIntosh, the GBPA's general counsel, said: "The framework has been in existence since 2013. Amongst other obligations, the framework also requires GB Power to have its accounts audited by professional auditors, licensed to practice in The Bahamas, at the end of its financial year and submit the results of such audit to GBPA. This recently-implemented charge will be no different.

"GBPA has also mandated that GB Power provide quarterly reports, which will be published on our website, advising the total funds collected. This provides an objective and transparent process for the recovery of funds by GB Power, and it also establishes a regime of efficiency designed to secure greater levels of customer protection."