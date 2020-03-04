Minister Says Valley Will March - But Group Says Not Under Jcnp

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

ALTHOUGH Minister of Culture Lanisha Rolle said the Valley Boys will be participating in Junkanoo parades, the group still maintains it will not be a part of those managed by the Junkanoo Corporation New Providence (JCNP).

After the group's shock resignation from the JCNP in January, Mrs Rolle said her ministry would work to bring all groups together for a discussion to resolve ongoing issues. She told reporters outside of Cabinet yesterday that she had the opportunity to meet with the Valley Boys.

"They came and visited the ministry which is very, very good and just to express they will continue to be a part of Junkanoo parades and so everyone can be relieved," she said.

"They have the culture, the Junkanoo at heart and that's never going to cease. However, they would've shared concerns as to how we can sort of bring it all together. Bring more transparency to the process…."

However Brian Adderley, Valley Boys chairman, told The Tribune via email the group's reasons for resigning and plans for the year were discussed at the meeting but the members did not say they would be a part of the JCNP's parades.

"We gave recommendations on how future annual parades can be improved," Mr Adderley said. "And we reiterated our call for new parade management for the annual parades.

"Our position has not changed, we have not quit Junkanoo, we just will not be participating in future parades (managed) by the JCNP."

In response to the Valley Boys, the downtown community and other Junkanoo stakeholders, the ministry will host a Junkanoo conference with all groups, including those not involved with the JCNP, on March 23 to bring resolutions forward.

Mrs Rolle said: "At the end of the day, we want a smooth parade and want to see the growth and development of our Junkanoo product."

Mr Adderley confirmed the Valley Boys will be attending the conference.

Mrs Rolle also made it clear she would never to try involve herself or the government in the JCNP's operations as the corporation is an independent body. However, she said ministry officials will do what they can to work with the JCNP.