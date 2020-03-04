Teenager Charged With Long Island Murders

By FARRAH JOHNSON

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A TEENAGER was charged Thursday with the murders of two Long Island women who were originally reported missing late last month.

Nathan Harding, 19, was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt for the murders of Jane Harding, 62, and Melissa Hui, 34. Harding was also charged with two counts of rape.

It is alleged that Harding, who is also a Long Island native and is related to both victims, intentionally caused the death of both women by unlawful means of harm between February 25 and 28.

It is also alleged he raped both women on February 25.

Harding was not required to enter a plea to the charges and the case was adjourned to May 21.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until trial.

Harding’s attorney, Bjorn Ferguson, told the judge he planned to make an application for the accused teen to be admitted to the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre since his client had previously attempted to hurt himself.

However, Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt told Mr Ferguson due to the nature of Harding’s charges, he would still be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

She added that she would send a note to ensure Harding is evaluated by a psychiatric team there.

Harding was allowed to speak with his older sisters Heather and Tiffany Harding for a brief moment before he was taken back into custody.

The arraignment comes a week after police discovered the bodies of the two women in Salt Pond, Long Island.

