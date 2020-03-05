Money Launder Suspect Granted Bail

By FARRAH JOHNSON

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 38-year-old man, charged in connection to a $1.2m Ministry of Tourism fraud scheme, has been granted bail ahead of his trial.

Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt granted Damalus Curry $25,000 bail with two sureties yesterday ahead of his trial over allegations of money laundering.

The judge ordered Curry to surrender his passport immediately and return to court for future hearings as required.

She also said Curry must not interfere with witnesses.

Curry's bail came one day after Supreme Court Justice Gregory Hilton released Elma Campbell and Che Chase on $20,000 and $30,000 bail respectively.

On Tuesday, the former Cabinet minister and her son were charged in the Magistrates' Court with defrauding the Ministry of Tourism of $1.2m.

Campbell and Chase were charged with fraud by false pretences and 18 counts of money laundering.

Curry was also charged with one count of money laundering after he was accused of acquiring $465,000 on October 16, 2019 knowing that it represented the proceeds of crime.

All of the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

The matter was adjourned to March 30 at 10am.