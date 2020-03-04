Prison Staff Retirement Age To Increase Five Years

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE government will increase the retirement age of subordinate correctional officers from 50 to 55, according to a new bill.

National Security Minister Marvin Dames tabled the bill, the Correctional Services (Amendment) Bill 2020, in the House of Assembly yesterday.

He also gave notice that the Interception of Communications Act, passed in 2018, came into force on February 13 of this year.

In addition to raising retirement age, the correctional services amendment will also reduce the time in which a subordinate correctional officer could be re-engaged after reaching age 55 or completing 30 years of service. The time will be decreased from ten years to five years.

The bill further says: “The pension of every subordinate correctional officer who re-engages with the Department of Correctional Services shall be suspended during the period of re-engagement and reinstated upon the completion of his re-engagement.”

The president of the Correctional Staff Association declined comment on the matter last night.

Meanwhile, the Interception of Communications Act has broadened the communication services and networks from which law enforcement officers could intercept data while allowing them to obtain entry warrants from the Supreme Court to secretly enter institutions to set up interception devices. It forces people who work for postal or communications services, be they public or private networks, to assist in executing interception or entry warrants. It also empowers the minister of national security to allow authorised people to use a listening device for no more than 30 days. The attorney general, under the law, is also authorised to permit the use of a listening device.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and the Free National Movement were attacked for approving the law, dubbed by critics as the “Spy Bill”, this term after opposing it when in opposition.