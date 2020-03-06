Six Charged With Breaching Immigration Act

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Six foreign nationals were charged in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court for breaching the Immigration Act.

Donna Alain, 35, Allia Samdi, 28, David Toussaint, 37, and Joseph Francis, 34, were charged with illegal landing before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson in Court One.

It is alleged that, on March 3, the four were found in Grand Bahama having landed from a place outside the Bahamas without the leave of an Immigration officer.

They pleaded guilty to the charge and were fined $300 each or in default serve one-year imprisonment at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. They were also ordered to be deported to Haiti on payment of the fine.

The accused paid their fine and were turned over to the custody of the Immigration Department for deportation.

In a separate matter, Colombian national Elizabeth Cristina Bolivar, 37, and Peruvian national Ana Jurez Loayza, 35, were charged with overstaying before Magistrate Rengin Johnson.

It is alleged that the women were found at a resort on March 3 after the expiration of the period of time granted to them by an Immigration officer. They both overstayed their visitor’s status by 91 days.

Both pleaded guilty to the charge. Bolivar was fined $700 or in default serve four months imprisonment and Loayza was fined $1,500 or in default serve four months.

The women paid their fines and were handed over into the custody of Immigration Department for deportation to their respective countries.

The six nationals were flown to New Providence on Thursday to the Detention Centre to await deportation.