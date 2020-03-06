Spring Break Kicks Off With A Sensation

By ALESHA CADET

It’s that time of a year again when students let loose and party around the clock. Yes, it’s Spring break 2020. And Atlantis has decided to do things a little different this year. Celebrating this unique vacation period from March 11 to 14 on the resort’s West Beach, Atlantis’ first ever Sensation Beach Party will feature a stage on the sand, daytime beach parties, an open bar, and nightly DJs spinning primarily electronic dance music with an infusion of hip hop. Headliners will include names like Loud Luxury, Brandi Cyrus, Brooke Evers, Chase B, DJ Irie and Lil Jon.

Michael MacDonnell, vice president of Food and Beverage Administration at Atlantis, said this event was created with the purpose of utilising music and art to inspire individuals. In addition to the music, party-goers can experience colourful attire, henna artists, face painting and hair braiding.

“Our stage will be 36 feet wide by 24 feet deep with go-go dancers and headliners all playing their part of an unforgettable experience. Our goal is to ultimately provide a platform for our guests to immerse themselves in as we continually reinvent ourselves year after year. This is our first year of collaborating with SKAM Artist to showcase some of the world’s hottest DJs here at Atlantis,” he said.

“In 2019, we had this idea to conceptualise this mega production effort and needed the right partners to team up with on the talent side and the social side. We aimed to partner up with a group of individuals who understood the overall goal... it was important that we not rush into this production and get it right opposed to the opposite. We worked on building our relationship with SKAM Artist and TIC (This Is College) talent managers for the past year to ensure we have partners in the game with us,” he said.

“Sensation is really important for us as we embark on the mission to produce this event annually. It’s important we make a statement our first year out of the gate. It’s equally important that each year we go bigger and bigger. We are only as good as our last performance; each one needs to be better than the one before,” said Mr MacDonnell.

He emphasised that the safety of attendees is of the highest importance. Therefore, he said, patrons can look forward to numerous security on the premises of Sensation, and a controlled crowd in a safe environment.