Updated: Gunman’S Victim Is Found In Bushes

By Leandra Rolle

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE in New Providence are investigating after a man was shot and killed near Carmichael Road early yesterday morning, bringing the country’s murder count to 14 for the year.

Speaking at the scene, Superintendent Shanta Knowles said officers were alerted to the body by residents in the community, who made the gruesome discovery after hearing gunshots in the area.

“Shortly before 8am, residents in this area, just east of Lazaretto Road off Carmichael Road heard gunshots being fired,” she told reporters yesterday.

“A few minutes later, they made a check of the area, a bushy area just behind us where the sounds came from and discovered the body of an adult male. He was already deceased when we got here.”

Supt Knowles could not confirm to reporters how many shots were fired.

However, she said: “But, I can tell you that we do have evidence of gunshots being fired and we are appealing to anyone in this area who may have information or who may have seen anything (or) heard anything to give us a call at our Crime Stoppers line.”

The victim has been identified by family and friends as 24-year-old Edward Charles Ferguson, whom relatives described as a fun, easygoing person.

“Edward was a hustler. He was a really sharp guy, but you know he had his own ideologies of what he viewed life was and how he felt he needed to do things,” said the victim’s brother, who did not want to be named.

“We all make our choices and he was definite in what he wanted to do with his (choices). He was really fun. He was a fun dude to be around that could connect with anybody. Everyone really knew him, and everyone knew him to be someone that would break bread, I guess,” his brother added.

Asked about the family’s reaction to his death, he said: “A lot of us weren’t really expecting it to happen especially, you know how this year just started. We hear a lot of the number of persons dying every year and you never know which (person it will happen to next).”

Ferguson’s death came a little more than a week after the bodies of two Long Island women — Melissa Hui and Jane Harding — were found in the Salt Pond settlement after the mother and daughter were initially reported as missing.

While thanking Long Island residents for aiding officers in their investigations on the matter, Supt Knowles said they also hope to receive the same assistance from members in the Carmichael community.

“Just a few days ago, we had an incident on Long Island, and we saw the community become involved in searching for those women who are missing,” she said.

“And we want a say thank you to the community especially Salt Pond, Long Island and the second homeowners who mounted a search and assisted the police greatly on that island.

“That is what we’re looking for from the community. We get lots of assistance, but we want that partnership to continue and so we’re appealing to the people of Lazaretto community.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS or the nearest police station.