73-Year-Old Woman In Airport Cocaine Arrest

A 73-year-old woman from Panama was arrested at Lynden Pindling International Airport on Saturday after police found cocaine in her luggage.

She was arrested shortly after 11am by Drug Enforcement Unit officers. The officers, acting on information while at LPIA, conducted a secondary search of a duffle bag belonging to the elderly Latina woman who had arrived in New Providence on a flight from Panama.

Police said they found a black package containing cocaine in the bag.

The drugs weighed 12 pounds and have a street value of $85,000. The woman is expected to be charged in court soon.