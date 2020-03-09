Women On The March

Equality Bahamas held its third annual International Women’s Day March and Expo on Saturday. From Eastern Parade to The Dundas on Mackey Street, participants chanted, “What do we want? Equal rights! When do we want ‘em? Now!” and “My body, my choice.” Several drivers responded with horn honks and words of encouragement along the way. The march focused on bodily autonomy and many of the signs were about consent, marital rape, and the right to choose. All participants were given whistles with a disclaimer attached. It advised them that whistles are not magic, they cannot be trusted to prevent rape, and the burden should not be on women to end violence against them.

Participants in the march were greeted by Equality Bahamas volunteers and other supporters. The Tiny Talk Speaker Series began immediately upon arrival and included student Caden Smith who started Bahamas Red Nose while in elementary school, Phillipa Dean from the Dignified Girl Project, Orchid Burnside from Cat Island Conservation Institute, and Denise Major from The Empowerment Group. Throughout the day, there were numerous workshops and activities including yoga sessions by Cosmosis, self defence by Bahamas Judo Federation, backyard farming by Chiccharney Farms, information on the Sustainable Development Goals by the SDG Unit, and rapid HIV testing by the HIV Secretariat.

Following the speaker series, Equality Bahamas announced the launch of its #Strike5ive campaign for the criminalisation of marital rape. It calls for the issue to be taken off the back burner and properly addressed. Director Alicia Wallace said, “There is no need to create a new category of crime. The definition of rape needs to be changed. Delete those five words -- ‘who is not his spouse’. It’s not complicated.”