Christie 'Hopeful' Davis Will Become Pm

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Perry Christie said he still supports Progressive Liberal Party leader Philip “Brave” Davis and his quest to be the next prime minister of the country.

He brushed off questions yesterday about whether he will return to frontline politics.

“If Perry Christie was running you would know,” he said. “If Perry Christie ever runs again you would know. Right now I’m in retirement, I’m supporting my leader, I’m very hopeful that one day he will become prime minister and it really rests with our democracy and what the people will decide when the time comes.”

Mr Christie spoke to reporters after delivering the keynote address to students of Mt Carmel Preparatory Academy who were celebrating Commonwealth Day.

After decades in politics, Mr Christie announced his resignation as PLP leader at the party’s headquarters on Farrington Road on May 16, 2017, days after his party won only four seats in the general election. Mr Christie lost his seat in Centreville during that election.

He accepted responsibility for his party’s defeat. “I also accept,” he said at the time, “without reservation, that the best traditions of our democracy, no less the impulses of my own conscience and value-system, dictate that I resign as the leader of our party. This is the correct and only thing for me to do from both a political and moral perspective.”

He said to rebuild the party, it was critical that officials understand the message voters sent with the general election result and he called on PLP supporters to humble themselves before the electorate. Yesterday, Mr Christie said his speech at Mt Carmel was the first he has given since retiring from public life.