Clear Now - But For How Long? Health Officials Warn Danger Remains High As They Plan Response

SENIOR health officials warned yesterday the risk of the coronavirus spreading to The Bahamas remains “very high” and that the country’s response to the global crisis must remain “very fluid”.

As countries around the world react to the disease’s impact on their own populations, The Bahamas is monitoring virtually hour-by-hour the best responses to take to stop the virus entering the country - and what to do if it does.

Health Minister Dr Duane Sands revealed at a press conference The Bahamas had suffered a slight setback in the delivery here by the US Centres for Disease Control of faulty test kits for the virus. He also revealed the country is less likely to continue expanding the list of countries from where travellers are banned because of the diminishing benefits of doing so. Currently, foreign travellers are banned from China, Italy, South Korea and Iran. Bahamians returning from these countries will be quarantined.

Officials repeated yesterday there are no suspected, reported or confirmed cases of COVID-19 locally.

However, citing the World Health Organisation, Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillan said the threat of the coronavirus to The Bahamas is very high.

“We are a cruise industry, we are a travel industry, this is a part of what we do, this is a part of our make-up, so that alone is what tends to give the level of risk associated (with this), particularly when we see cases occurring very close to us and from areas that generally make up our tourist grouping,” she added.

The availability of diagnostic tests has loomed large in the global fight against the virus.

South Korea, which has conducted wide-scale tests, has reported fewer new cases of the virus in recent days, progress it attributes to free and easy testing to detect the disease early. In the US, the CDC’s kits suffered technical problems and that country is now ramping up production and distribution of new kits.

Dr Sands said: “According to the director of the National Reference Lab, we would have received test kits through the Pan-American Health Organisation as well as from sources in Asia. The CDC kits had to be returned because they were defective so in total we have the capacity for more than 100, less than 200 (tests) at this time and we anticipate being able to ramp that up. This is very dynamic, very fluid and each country has its own challenges. I think the CDC has lamented the challenges they’ve had with their test kits and so there are a number of places where they are not able to provide on-demand testing.”

Dr Sands could not say how many samples can be tested in local labs each day. Some countries have implemented drive-through testing and aim for widespread access to the tests, but Dr Sands said the Bahamas will avoid using its resources indiscriminately.

“We have taken the approach that if people meet the case definition or if they have an abundance of criteria to suggest they could be COVID-19 positive, then we’ll go ahead and test them,” he said. “The last thing you want to do is use your test kits indiscriminately and then find out that you don’t have them when you need them.”

Dr McMillan confirmed no one in the country has been tested to date for the virus. If the disease is confirmed here, she said people could expect social distancing measures to be implemented. “This is a key public health measure that actually has worked well in China,” she said. “That was one of the key things that was highlighted as to why they were able to contain the outbreak in China. The earlier you do that, the less likely you are to have an outbreak.”

Pictures have circulated in recent days of many tourists standing in lines at Lynden Pindling International Airport but Dr McMillan suggested Bahamians should not expect to see screening measures like temperature readings at ports of entry. These, she said, lead to a false sense of security. “It is not proven to be very effective in part because a temperature is a point in time so a person may not be symptomatic or have a temperature at the time that they come through,” she said.

“Our efforts would be better placed in ensuring that we are putting in the measures at our healthcare facilities that detect early, identify, isolate and those kinds of things, get our public well-engaged in the public health measures, get them practicing the hand-washing, covering the cough and those things rather than investing efforts at the ports with screening because it’s not been very effective in keeping cases out.”

As fears of the coronavirus increase, so too have false reports and theories about the illness. One doctor in Grand Bahama was interviewed on a local TV network and claimed pine needle tea is effective against the virus, drawing rebuke yesterday from Dr Sands.

“There are reports being circulated about remedies, remedies about COVID-19 and none of these things have been tested internationally using standard by which any therapy is tested, and that is in comparison to placebo or to best available medication,” Dr Sands said. “Since there are no known therapies that have been tried and tested for COVID-19, the idea that we would have a local plant which is able to cure COVID-19 is an absurdity and I suggest that people realise that before sharing things.”

Asked about expanding the list of countries from where travellers have been banned, Dr Sands the Bahamas will reap diminishing returns from such measures the more the virus spreads.

“...As we get to a point where more and more countries have widespread community transmissions, the benefit of additional border control interventions is reduced dramatically,” he said. “As time goes on, it is less likely we will increase the list of countries on that list because the yield will be less.”