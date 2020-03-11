Man Tells Jury How He Was Shot In His Face

By LEANDRA ROLLE

A MAN yesterday described the moment he was shot in the face and shoulder while awaiting Junkanoo results at Freedom Park during the 2013 Fox Hill mass shooting.

Taking the witness stand before Justice Deborah Fraser yesterday, Chino Davis told the court how his face "suddenly" went numb after gunmen opened fire on him, his family and friends during the 2013 shooting.

"What I remember is that around 6 or so (on December 27, 2013), shots were fired. I was standing in front of the Junkanoo shack (in Fox Hill), waiting on the results. All of a sudden, I feel my face get numb," he said. Davis said he was also shot in his shoulder.

"It was like a movie. It was like, is this real?"

Moments later, Mr Davis said he watched his brother, Claudezino Davis, and his sister-in-law fall.

"I didn't know my brother (had) died," he told the court yesterday. As it relates to his sister-in-law, Mr Davis said he thought she had fainted.

"..Then I found out later, couple others got shoot when I was in the hospital," he continued.

Mr Davis' recollection of the incident came during the trial of Peter Rolle, Jermaine Curry and Justin Williams concerning the December 27, 2013 shooting, just over six years after the incident took place.

According to initial reports, around 6pm on the day in question, occupants of a small, dark vehicle opened fire in the area just behind the basketball court where several people were gathered.

Williams, Rolle and Curry are accused of murdering four people: Claudezino Davis, Shaquille Demeritte, Eric "Bonafide" Morrison and Shenique Sands on that date. They are also charged with attempting to murder Janet Davis, Samuel Ferguson, Chino Davis, John Davis, Jermaine Pratt and Leroy Taylor.

While testifying yesterday, Mr Davis maintained he did not know the reason why he was shot.

"I couldn't tell you who was shooting because I couldn't see," he said. "I didn't look in the direction the shots were coming from…The way I was turned, it sounds like it was coming from my left."

Mr Davis said after he was shot, he was taken to the hospital.

"I couldn't breathe. I cut my tongue", he said. "They put me through something where you lay down and then they took me to this room and put me on drip. I couldn't eat. I could only drink."

While being cross-examined by defence attorney Sonia Timothy, Mr Davis was asked how he was taken to the hospital. To this, he replied: "On the back of the truck."

Mr Davis, in response to a follow-up question by Ms Timothy, said he was able to walk to the truck, which later transported him to the hospital.

Mr Davis was one the ten victims who were taken to hospital following the incident.

Demeritte, Morrison and Sands later died in hospital of their injuries while Davis' brother, Claudezino Davis, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The case continues today.

Curry is represented by lawyer Murrio Ducille, while Rolle is represented by Ms Timothy. Williams is represented by Geoffrey Farquharson.