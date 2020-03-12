Clinics Bombarded By Worried Patients

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE medical sector is experiencing impact from coronavirus fears as people bombard clinics with cold-like symptoms and stock up on medication from pharmacies even though the country has not recorded a case of COVID-19.

“I’ve never seen this in my 20 years of practise,” said Gina Archer-Carey, the chairperson of the Bahamas Pharmacy Council, about people buying up medication.

“Everyone in the lobby is demanding masks when they have no flu-like symptoms,” said Dr Macumba Miller, the immediate past-president of the Bahamas Doctors Union, in a separate interview.

Dr Miller, who works at the South Beach Clinic, said: “They are coming in concerned about their cough or cold-like symptoms and asking, ‘Should I be worried about the coronavirus?’”

For their part, he said, doctors are calm in the face of the coronavirus threat and stress that about 80 percent of the people who contract the disease will have mild symptoms while only about five percent will need intensive care.

The greatest risk, he acknowledged, is that if wide swaths of the population are infected at the same time, the number of people requiring medical help could overwhelm the public healthcare system.

“We couldn’t even handle 200 people on respirators,” he said. “Considering bed space, we couldn’t handle that.”

If an outbreak does happen, Dr Miller said it would be important for people with mild symptoms not to burden medical institutions.

“There could be a dry cough, joint pain, a fever, for two weeks you may feel tired and then you recover,” he said. “But the concern is that the hype over this will cause people who are not very sick to flood clinics and the hospital.”

A limited amount of protective equipment and gear for doctors exists in the country, he said, adding that when the doctors union tried to buy 400 N94 masks, they couldn’t find any worldwide.

“We could understand the ministry’s difficulty,” he said.

Dr Marcus Cooper, the president of the Medical Association of the Bahamas, said he is so far satisfied with the Ministry of Health’s preparations and response to the coronavirus threat.

“There is more hype about the actual COVID-19 than there is fact,” Dr Cooper said. “I think because of the media they’ve created a hysteria in the country and people are a lot more worried about coronavirus than they really need. For what we would expect, a majority of people who contract the virus will have a mild infection and will not require hospitalisation. I don’t think we will have a mass crisis on our hands and I believe we will be able to deal with it.”

Meanwhile, Mrs Archer-Carey said the buying habits of Bahamians have changed, with many people who suffer from common diseases like diabetes and hypertension stocking up on medication out of concern about supplies in the country.

“One man bought medications using all the money he could from his insurance and then bought another one out of pocket,” she said. “Government clinics have been facing big orders and are replenishing their stocks.”

Mrs Archer-Carey said there is no risk of pharmacies running out of medication. She said emergency supplies are replenished precisely for moments like this. The country, she added, is also benefiting from the large amount of medication donated after Hurricane Dorian.

Pharmacies, she said, have also been provided with a questionnaire and advice on what to do if someone shows up with coronavirus symptoms.