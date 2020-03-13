Coronavirus: Four In Quarantine, 30 Released

By Earyel Bowleg

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE latest Ministry of Health COVID-19 dashboard has revealed that four people are now in quarantine.

Posted on Health Minister Dr Duane Sands’ Facebook page on Friday, the dashboard also showed a total of 30 people had been released from quarantine. That is an increase compared to what the dashboard reflected on Thursday, which had three in quarantine and 28 were released. Thus, implying three new people recently went into quarantine.

The dashboard had zero confirmed or suspected cases of the virus.

The Tribune tried to contact Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands to confirm whether there were in fact three new cases and whether they had arrived from outside of the Bahamas, but failed to get a response. However, Dr Sands had stated earlier that officials had expected quarantine numbers to increase.

The health minister had said last week: “We have other people that are going to be coming home over the next week or so that we are aware of and now people have been in Italy or are currently there…So it is possible that the quarantine numbers will go up.”

He also predicted this week a possible worst-case scenario of 400 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in The Bahamas, but less than 100 people would be hospitalised.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) officially declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic with US President Donald Trump declaring a National Emergency over the outbreak.

The Bahamas government implemented travel restrictions that apply to four countries. Non- Bahamian residents travelling to the Bahamas from Italy, South Korea, China, and Iran in the last 20 days will be denied entry. On the other hand, Bahamian citizens and residents will be subject to quarantine for a maximum of 14 days if they are returning from those countries.