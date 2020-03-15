Updated: 61-Year-Old Woman Is The First Confirmed Case Of Covid-19 In The Bahamas

By Llonella Gilbert
Acting Minister of Health Jeffrey Lloyd announced that a 61-year-old female resident of New Providence who does not have relevant travel history is the first confirmed person with COVID-19 in The Bahamas.
During a press conference at the Ministry of Health on Sunday, Minister of Lloyd explained that the confirmed case presented with symptoms of a fever and cough.
“She is not known to have travelled outside of the country in the past 20 days. At this time the patient’s exposure is unknown. The patient and family members have been informed of the diagnosis. She is receiving care in the designated isolation area of the Princess Margaret Hospital.
“We are currently investigating her family and social contacts to determine whether they could have been the source of her infection.”
Minister Lloyd stressed that the case was detected in the health system because of Ministry of Health’s enhanced surveillance methods for COVID-19. These measures include physicians reporting patients who present with respiratory infections and testing where indicated.
“We have made the decision to expand our testing and have heightened sensitivity for persons presenting with influenza like symptoms due to lessons learnt from countries that have diagnosed cases in keeping with this enhanced surveillance approach. The investigation is ongoing and we will update the public within 24 hours.”
He also noted that steps are being taken to respond to this public health threat. These measures include:
• Aggressive and extensive contact tracing
• Recommendation to the community efforts to mitigate transmission
Minister Lloyd stated that to prevent further transmission of the virus persons must:
• Wash hands thoroughly with 60 per cent hand sanitizer or soap and water for 20 seconds;
• Do not touch your face with your hands;
• Keep social distancing of three to six feet from persons;
• Do not shake hands, hug or greet by kissing;
• If you are sick, use respiratory hygiene
• Cough into your sleeve, not your hands
• Cough into a tissue and dispose in trash can immediately
• Stay home if you are sick with flu like symptoms
• If you feel your symptoms require medical care, call your doctor’s office or the COVID-19 hotline before you go to the clinic of hospital.
He said, “We remind the public, if you have respiratory symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath, call your doctor’s office or the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 hotline at 376-9350, 376-9387 or 376-9357 and a health professional will discuss your symptoms and determine the next steps. We will update on additional numbers which will be added.”
Comments
observer2 6 hours, 12 minutes ago
As usual the news is incomplete.
Did the lady travel travel in the last 21 days or the last month? Did any member of her family travel? Did any of her working colleagues travel.
She has been in the hospital since Friday, at least we could have gotten more clarity.
The lack of information from the government is causing the panic.
And why is the minister of education giving updates when he is no medical credentials.
Clamshell 6 hours, 11 minutes ago
... or, does she work in the tourist sector, at a hotel, restaurant or the airport?
observer2 5 hours, 7 minutes ago
Clamshell this would be useful to know if she worked in a public place (hotel, restaurat or bar). Immediately with this information her colleagues could self quarantine. But with zero information the risk of spread continues unabated.
Clamshell 4 hours, 49 minutes ago
... exactly.
TalRussell 6 hours, 9 minutes ago
Where in the hell are we Colony's Test Kits?
This is terrifying news but not unexpected. The scientists are warning that each confirmed case the new corontoavirus is expected to double weekly - which means 5 confirmed can quickly grow into 320 confirmed cases. Cruise Ships must become priority one to be block from entering within miles we Colony's Ports, Out Islands and Cays - and yes, Private Islands. When government's recklessly lie - the health risks to the PopulacesOrdinary - increases!
ConchFretter 6 hours, 3 minutes ago
As she has no relevant travel history, she is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the country, but not the first person to have COVID-19 in the country.
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 58 minutes ago
Exactly. My belief is we've had cases walking around for quite some time. Just like they kept the body count of Dorian to 50 for political reasons. Dr Sands clearly signalled that cabinet needed to come clean about the numbers. Within 2 days Dr Minnis swiped the marijuana report from Sands' portfolio.
If you don't try too hard to find out bad news it doesn't exist. And if you upset the narrative you get sidelined
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 56 minutes ago
I dont mean to imply that Dr Sands was spreading conspiracy theories. His point was if you have 50 bodies or whatever the number was at that time, but you have say 100 others who were seen/heard from the day before the hurricane and haven't been seen or heard from since the hurricane, the last place they were known to be is gone or damaged, it is reasonable to assume after 5 months(?) that they are likely deceased. Continuing to tell the public that the death count is only 50 and being adamant about the number stretches credibility.
He did not use all those words but that was the point he was making. Produce a statement that isn't conspiratorial, is responsible and matches reality.
Socrates 5 hours, 51 minutes ago
We knew this day would come and there will be more so things just have to play out now. The world is shutting down for 30 days, borders being closed, etc. Lets hope thats a fix and life can begin to return to normal sooner rather than later. COVID-19 isn't a concern to me, its more about the short and longterm economic hit.
TalRussell 5 hours, 35 minutes ago
Unfortunately, this time we're left we own resources and wits. There will be no unaffected foreigner Good Samaritans from anywhere on Globe to come rushing rescue us!
The government under reacted to prepare Colony for the new coronoavirus. Health officials, have intentionally misled the PopoulacesOrdinary at large into going about their lives with not much need for much worry. There will be deaths The government needs get on with its Plan B, before this spins completely out their limited resources** reach!
proudloudandfnm 4 hours, 45 minutes ago
Now it's scary....
TalRussell 4 hours, 9 minutes ago
Acting Minister of Health Comrade Jeff?
With each confirmed case the coronoavirus, many billions dollars will be in the crosshairs of the business community - including the two daily newspapers, radio stations and all other media sources. Be on guard, cause we will see an explosion in the number of local and foreigner for profit fake cures and healers. What a gloom looking picture of a bunch of acting health officials.
