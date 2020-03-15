Updated: Coronavirus – 61-Year-Old Is First Case

SUNDAY UPDATE: Acting Minister of Health Jeffrey Lloyd announced that a 61-year-old female resident of New Providence who does not have relevant travel history is the first confirmed person with COVID-19 in The Bahamas - FULL STORY HERE

SATURDAY UPDATES:



• According to the latest Ministry of Health COVID-19 dashboard seven people are now in quarantine in the Bahamas, 30 have been released, but there are still no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country.

• Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line today announced a voluntary and temporary pause to its cruising schedule, canceling all sailings from March 15 through April 8. Grand Celebration will resume operations with its April 10 cruise. The official statement from CEO Oneil Khosa is as follows:

“At Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, the health, safety and well-being of our guests and crew is paramount. At the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), we have made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend our sailing schedule. All cruises have been canceled from March 15 through April 8, 2020. Grand Celebration will resume operations with its scheduled April 10 departure.

“We are in communication with all guests booked on a canceled sailing, as well as with our travel advisor partners, who have a variety of options available to them under our recently updated Sail with Ease policy. Those with specific questions should call 800-374-4363. We look forward to getting back to business as usual and welcoming travelers onboard our Bahamas cruises very soon.”

As a result of the change to Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s sailing schedule, the shipping of bins to the Bahamas will also pause. Those with bins must visit the Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line warehouse to collect their items.

FROM FRIDAY:

By Earyel Bowleg

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE latest Ministry of Health COVID-19 dashboard has revealed that four people are now in quarantine.

Posted on Health Minister Dr Duane Sands’ Facebook page on Friday, the dashboard also showed a total of 30 people had been released from quarantine. That is an increase compared to what the dashboard reflected on Thursday, which had three in quarantine and 28 were released. Thus, implying three new people recently went into quarantine.

The dashboard had zero confirmed or suspected cases of the virus.

The Tribune tried to contact Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands to confirm whether there were in fact three new cases and whether they had arrived from outside of the Bahamas, but failed to get a response. However, Dr Sands had stated earlier that officials had expected quarantine numbers to increase.

The health minister had said last week: “We have other people that are going to be coming home over the next week or so that we are aware of and now people have been in Italy or are currently there…So it is possible that the quarantine numbers will go up.”

He also predicted this week a possible worst-case scenario of 400 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in The Bahamas, but less than 100 people would be hospitalised.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) officially declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic with US President Donald Trump declaring a National Emergency over the outbreak.

The Bahamas government implemented travel restrictions that apply to four countries. Non- Bahamian residents travelling to the Bahamas from Italy, South Korea, China, and Iran in the last 20 days will be denied entry. On the other hand, Bahamian citizens and residents will be subject to quarantine for a maximum of 14 days if they are returning from those countries.

FROM FRIDAY:

By Earyel • According to the latest Ministry of Health COVID-19 dashboard seven people are now in quarantine in the Bahamas, 30 have been released, but there are still no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country.

•

Bowleg

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE latest Ministry of Health COVID-19 dashboard has revealed that four people are now in quarantine.

Posted on Health Minister Dr Duane Sands’ Facebook page on Friday, the dashboard also showed a total of 30 people had been released from quarantine. That is an increase compared to what the dashboard reflected on Thursday, which had three in quarantine and 28 were released. Thus, implying three new people recently went into quarantine.

The dashboard had zero confirmed or suspected cases of the virus.

The Tribune tried to contact Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands to confirm whether there were in fact three new cases and whether they had arrived from outside of the Bahamas, but failed to get a response. However, Dr Sands had stated earlier that officials had expected quarantine numbers to increase.

The health minister had said last week: “We have other people that are going to be coming home over the next week or so that we are aware of and now people have been in Italy or are currently there…So it is possible that the quarantine numbers will go up.”

He also predicted this week a possible worst-case scenario of 400 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in The Bahamas, but less than 100 people would be hospitalised.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) officially declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic with US President Donald Trump declaring a National Emergency over the outbreak.

The Bahamas government implemented travel restrictions that apply to four countries. Non- Bahamian residents travelling to the Bahamas from Italy, South Korea, China, and Iran in the last 20 days will be denied entry. On the other hand, Bahamian citizens and residents will be subject to quarantine for a maximum of 14 days if they are returning from those countries.By Earyel Bowleg

ebowleg@tribunemAccording to the latest Ministry of Health COVID-19 dashboard seven people are now in quarantine in the Bahamas, 30 have been released, but there are still no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country.edia.net

THE latest Ministry of Health COVID-19 dashboard has revealed that four people are now in quarantine.

Posted on Health Minister Dr Duane Sands’ Facebook page on Friday, the dashboard also showed a total of 30 people had been released from quarantine. That is an increase compared to what the dashboard reflected on Thursday, which had three in quarantine and 28 were released. Thus, implying three new people recently went into quarantine.

The dashboard had zero confirmed or suspected cases of the virus.

The Tribune tried to contact Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands to confirm whether there were in fact three new cases and whether they had arrived from outside of the Bahamas, but failed to get a response. However, Dr Sands had stated earlier that officials had expected quarantine numbers to increase.

The health minister had said last week: “We have other people that are going to be coming home over the next week or so that we are aware of and now people have been in Italy or are currently there…So it is possible that the quarantine numbers will go up.”

He also predicted this week a possible worst-case scenario of 400 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in The Bahamas, but less than 100 people would be hospitalised.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) officially declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic with US President Donald Trump declaring a National Emergency over the outbreak.

The Bahamas government implemented travel restrictions that apply to four countries. Non- Bahamian residents travelling to the Bahamas from Italy, South Korea, China, and Iran in the last 20 days will be denied entry. On the other hand, Bahamian citizens and residents will be subject to quarantine for a maximum of 14 days if they are returning from those countries.