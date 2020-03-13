Ian Ferguson: How To Make Working Remotely Productive

Global workforce data suggests that working remotely has increased since the turn of the century. The infusion of technology into almost everything we do has created a platform for work outside the traditional “four walls” of the office. With the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of slowing down, companies need to identify and explore alternative options.

It would be easy to assume that many employees love the opportunity to work from home or a location of their choice, reporting only periodically to head office. The obvious fear for the employer is decreased productivity, as the numerous potential distractions at home might take the worker’s mind off the task at hand and result in little to no work being done.

Many employers who allow staff to work remotely are granting these persons true autonomy and flexibility, rather than trying to micromanage them. This style of leadership delegation has proven, with the right kind of employee and the appropriate type of work, to be immensely beneficial.

Here are just a few of the benefits that will hopefully convince employers to consider establishing targets, and monitor employees from their personal home offices.

• Staff are more productive. One of the key reasons entrepreneurs switch to remote work is to gain more productivity from their workforce. The drive to and from the office is eliminated, the environment is usually more comfortable and conducive and, if the home distractions can be minimised, the peace and quiet will lend itself to increased efficiency.

• Remote work improves morale and happiness. Productivity is rooted in personal well-being. A happier, fulfilled person is more likely to put in additional effort for your company, but fulfillment is not always related to pay or promotion. Giving staff the opportunity to work flexibly equates to a better work/life balance, meaning more time with the family and less commuting, which saves your employees time and money.

• It is cheaper. A remote work policy does not just save on commuting costs. It also reduces business overheads. Fewer people in the workplace means less office space, which cuts lease costs along with heating and cooling rates, lighting and other expenditures.

• It enhances talent recruitment and retention. Millennials and the up-and-coming “Generation Z” value flexibility in the workplace. Companies that embrace remote working are seen as in touch with their employees’ needs, and are more likely to attract skilled workers from further afield given the reduction in travel time.

• Flexible working reduces attrition. In addition to employee retention, flexible work is known to help reduce attrition in the workforce. Sick employees can work from home when they are deemed remote, have deliverables and are paid to deliver on those deadlines.

• NB: Ian R Ferguson is a talent management and organisational development consultant, having completed graduate studies with regional and international universities. He has served organsations, both locally and globally, providing relevant solutions to their business growth and development issues. He may be contacted at tcconsultants@coralwave.com.