Jamaican Man Pleads Guilty To Overstaying Spousal Permit

By Earyel Bowleg

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A JAMAICAN man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court on Friday for overstaying his spousal permit by two years.

Omar Walford, 42, was brought before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans just days after a viral video spread of him bragging about being able to get his and his wife cars’ licensed while a Bahamian and another Jamaican was having a hard time doing so.

According to the prosecution, Immigration Officers went to a complex on Martin Close off Cowpen Road on March 10. Officers knocked on the door and were greeted by a man who opened the door. They identified themselves and asked for entry to check the legal status of the residents. They proceeded to the bedroom where they found the defendant and asked proof of his legal status in the country. He was unable to produce any evidence.

He was then cautioned and taken to the Detention Centre where there was a check of the system. It was discovered that his resident spousal permit had expired in January 30, 2018 and was not renewed. An application for permanent residence was cancelled in 2017 because of failure to submit further documents for the process to move forward.

Walford pleaded guilty and Magistrate Vogt-Evans, noting his lack of remorse, further ordered him to pay $3,000 or spend eight months in jail. He would then be handed over to the Department of Immigration for deportation.

She noted that everyone has to pay taxes and those who do not are robbing the system.

When the magistrate asked who could pay his fine Mr Walford pointed to his wife but she informed the magistrate she did not have the amount needed at court.