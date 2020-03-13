Ministry Of Education Statement On Coronavirus

The Ministry of Education has released the following statement on the coronavirus:

On Wednesday 11th March, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic. This means that the chance of this virus coming to our shores is significant. However, THERE IS NO NEED TO PANIC. Rather, we should remain calm, think rationally and follow the advice offered by the appropriate health authorities, such as the Ministry of Health (MOH), WHO, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



• The FIRST AND MOST IMPORTANT ADVICE FOR US relates to the practice of good respiratory hygiene. The MOH has outlined the FIVE EASY STEPS presented below as a means of preventing the spread of COVID-19:

Step 1: Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap for at least 20 seconds

Step 2: Covering your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing

Step 3: Ensuring that raw meat is properly handled and cooked thoroughly

Step 4: Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and objects

Step 5: Avoiding close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness, such as coughing and sneezing

Additionally, as precautionary measures, individuals:

• exhibiting flu-like symptoms are encouraged to remain at home and seek medical attention;

• should maintain at least three (3) feet distance between themselves and anyone who is coughing or sneezing;

• are advised to greet each other with a wave, a nod, or a bow; and • should resist touching their face.

• In the event that anyone within your school or office community presents flu-like symptoms, you are expected to follow the established protocols detailed below:

Protocols – Communicable Diseases

Timely reporting of communicable diseases is essential for their control.

• The School Nurse/Supervisor is to be notified. If there is no nurse is available, the administrator with responsibility for health and safety matters should notify the Surveillance Unit (Department of Public Health) at telephone numbers - 502-4776, 502-4728, 502-4790, 397-1021.

• The Nurse will investigate the case/s and make an appropriate determination. Based on the outcome, the Surveillance Unit, School Principal, Supervisors, Safe School Committee and Safety Disaster Risk Reduction Unit within the Ministry of Education will be informed. The Safety and Disaster Risk Reduction Unit will liaise with the Director of Education.

• If the suspicion is confirmed by health professionals, the following steps need to be taken:

• At the School Level

• The Principal will have an emergency staff meeting. The Surveillance Unit

(Department of Public Health) will also address administrators and staff.

• Depending on the determination of the disease, the follow-up may

include one or more of the following:

• a visit to the infected person’s home



• provision of an information letter to parents

• recommended exclusion of certain students/staff from the school

• screening of persons who came into contact with the infected individual

• a review of the immunization status of students at a particular school

• At the Community Level

To mitigate against further spread of diseases, health officials will disseminate

information to sensitize all stakeholders.

• As we are within the education sector, we have a greater responsibility to ensure that we do our part in educating as many persons about COVID-19 and how it can be prevented and contained. We will use every opportunity available to us to ensure that information is shared and that good respiratory hygiene is practiced. Therefore, in schools, the registration periods, general assemblies, P.T.A. meetings and other means of communication should be used to share the importance of good hygienic practices with staff, students, parents and visitors. Schools and offices should ensure that they make available the requisite materials needed, such as soap, water, hand sanitizers and cleaning products. Janitorial staff should lead the way in ensuring that frequently touched surfaces are as clean and sterile as possible.

• In addition, be aware that given the public concern and the stigma attached to COVID-19, anyone (particularly students) who may contract this disease can be at an increased risk of being bullied. Please ensure that we lead the way in safeguarding that this does not happen. Anyone who is exposed to this virus may contract it and we are all at risk. Therefore, students should be sensitized to this and advised about the need for them to display appropriate behaviour to everyone.



• The Ministry of Education is in the process of monitoring the development of this pandemic. At the present time, all of our schools shall remain open and we expect operations to be conducted as usual. However, we have determined that all international travel approved by the Ministry/Department of Education has been suspended until further notice. The Ministry of Education is guided by the protocols of the Ministry of Health regarding the prevention and mitigation of the COVID-19 and all of our decisions will be based on their guidance and advice. We will provide updates as necessary.



Remember, the best defense to fight COVID-19 is to Be Informed, Be Prepared, Be Smart and Be Safe.