Ministry Takes Action Over Clinic Visited By Woman With Coronavirus

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE 61-year-old woman with the novel coronavirus visited the Fleming Street Clinic last week and her visit has now prompted Ministry of Health officials to encourage some staff of the clinic to self-quarantine, The Tribune understands.

The woman's visit to the clinic is not what prompted the commotion that was captured in a viral video on Wednesday – that was a separate incident, with the patient in that case testing negative for the virus.

"Individual staff members who may have been in contact with the patient but not appropriately wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) are being encouraged to self-quarantine," a Ministry of Health official told this newspaper Monday morning. "However, those who were not in contact with the patient or wore appropriate PPE do not need to quarantine at this time."

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Health said only that the Fleming Street Clinic will be closed today and will re-open tomorrow "due to circumstances beyond our control."

A meeting will be held today at the clinic to clarify issues and answer questions for staff.

The New Providence resident who became the country's first confirmed case of the COVID-19 showed up to Princess Margaret Hospital on Friday with cough and fever symptoms. Health officials say she was immediately isolated and was unable to expose other people to the coronavirus.