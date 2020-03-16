A New Sunday Schedule

EDITOR, The Tribune

Earlier this month Catholic Archbishop Patrick Pinder urged parishioners with flu-like symptoms to remain at home until their health improved.

Other religious denominations quickly followed his lead. Now that we have the first confirmed case of Coronavirus in our midst, elderly persons are advised to self quarantine to stay out of harms way, which means that churches, where many congregate, should no longer be on your calendar.

However, Catholics can self quarantine, but go to daily Mass by tuning in to the Catholic station EWTN that broadcasts worldwide with not only daily Mass, but many interesting and informative programmes.

To get around not going to Sunday Mass just turn on your TV, channel 657, and join in the celebration of Mass at 8am. There is also a second mass around 12 noon, and I believe there might be one in the evening. This is the Sunday schedule, but I think it is also daily —certainly morning mass is.

So during this period of self exile for the churchgoer, whatever your religious persuasion, I highly recommend EWTN to help you over this crisis.

AN EWTN FAN

Nassau

March 15, 2020