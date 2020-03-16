Overseas Students Making Plans To Come Home

By FARRAH JOHNSON

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIAN students studying abroad said they are making plans to return home amid fears that the global coronavirus pandemic would cause countries to shut down their airports and close their borders.

In an effort to deter the rapid spread of the respiratory disease, thousands of international universities have closed their campuses, opting instead to transition to online courses and virtual classrooms.

The Tribune spoke to a number of Bahamian students enrolled at American and Canadian institutions who told this newspaper that they felt they would decrease their chances of contracting COVID-19 by returning home.

Kirishnia Cooper, who is studying at St Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia, Canada, said his university just sent students an email confirming that “face-to-face” classes were cancelled and that students had to “leave campus and head home immediately.”

Still, he said, students who lived on campus were given a deadline to have their things packed.

“Basically, we found out yesterday that they’re allowing us to continue our studies at home,” he said.

“For the most part we’re not in a state of fear, but more so we’re just in a rush to head back home just in case airports or borders become closed.”

Mr Cooper, who is in his final year of studies, said while he is concerned that the virus may affect the completion of his degree, he is more concerned about protecting his health.

“The majority of my Bahamian peers are leaving this week and hopefully before Friday I will be home,” he said.

“I do have concerns of being exposed to the virus while travelling, however it is already spreading so whether or not I stay it’s still going to spread.

“But for me, my school is situated in a small town, therefore sicknesses are easily spread here. So it is easier to be home surrounded by family members to assist where they can, than to be in a foreign country by myself.”

Nathan Rolle, who attends Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, returned to New Providence on Saturday after being notified that on-campus classes at his university were suspended for the time being.

“On Thursday my school said that it was resorting to virtual classes and that they’re shutting down the whole school facility because of the outbreak of the virus putting students at risk,” he said.

“We’re actually on spring break now. They extended it for another week and told us not to come back to the campus as well. They told us by March 21 next week, we must have all our stuff moved out of the dorm and everyone must move out.”

Mr Rolle said he chose to come back because he considered the number of confirmed cases of the virus in Georgia compared to the one case confirmed in Nassau.

“To me, I feel more safer at home,” he explained. “Even if I got sick, I would not want to be caught in US quarantine.

“I’d rather be quarantined in my own home than quarantined in the US. As an international student, you don’t want yourself to get caught in the US and not be able to come back home. That would be disastrous so the best solution would have been just to go home.”

Mr Rolle said other Bahamians at his school told him they are also making plans to return home.

He added that he met other Bahamian students at the airport when he returned home, who shared his concerns.

“Everybody knew about the coronavirus, but nobody expected school to be shut down or anything so this came like a shocker for everyone,” he said.

“All of this came about so sporadically. Literally this (past) week is when it really broke out and got serious.”

Angeleah Smith, who studies at Saint Leo University in Florida, said while many of her friends have chosen to return home, she has decided to stay behind.

“My school is transitioning to online classes until further notice,” she told The Tribune. “I chose to stay in Florida because I feel that it’s a big risk going outside, let alone travelling.

“At first my mom wanted me to come home and then she realised that me travelling would be a great risk in general to catch the virus.

“I understand why people are panicking, but as long as you consider all of the precautions and do what you have to, you will be fine or at least be less at risk.”

Ms Smith said while she is “very concerned” she is not “necessarily in panic mode.” She added that she is careful to practice all of the precautions to lower her risks of contracting the disease.

“Saint Leo is in a very remote area and there is a Walmart nearby and hardly anybody goes there so I don’t have any issues with getting the things I need.”

Yesterday, the government also released a statement addressing Bahamian students who are currently studying abroad, urging all students to be wise and follow the recommendations and guidelines implemented by their respective institutions.

The government also assured students that there are no restrictions on Bahamian nationals who choose to return home. However if students are travelling from an area where “border control measures” have been enforced, they will be quarantined once they arrive in the country.

“All nationals and students are urged to register with the nearest embassy, high commission, consulate general, honorary consulate or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs if there are no nearby offices,” the ministry said.

Students or anyone else with inquiries about the novel coronavirus can contact the Bahamian COVID-19 hotline at 376-9350 or 376-9387.