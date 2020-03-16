Atlantis Staff Asked To Take Unpaid Leave

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

ATLANTIS has asked staff at the Paradise Island resort and casino to either take two weeks unpaid leave or take earned vacation days due to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hurt the tourism and travel industry.

In a letter to staff on Monday, signed by human resources VP Karen Carey, the resort said it is essential to “make changes” and take steps to “help us all manage through this as situations evolve.”

“To this end we are asking team members to take earned vacation days or volunteer to take two weeks unpaid leave of absence effective immediately,” the letter notes, urging employees to contact their managers and confirm their vacation dates.

“We want you to feel absolutely confident that we are doing our best to shoulder the burden of our operations to secure our future and to lessen the burden that this situation imposes on you,” the letter continues. “We are all in this together to let’s continue to be resolute and strong.”

Ed Fields, Atlantis senior vice president, confirmed the letter was authentic, but he declined to offer any other comment on the matter saying he was in a meeting at the time.

Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union vice president Harrison Williams said the announcement appeared to be a precaution taken by the mega-resort.

“I heard about the letter and I am not sure what direction the hotel is moving in, but it seems to be in accordance to what is happening in the world,” he said. “The world is shutting everything down for a period and the prime minister spoke of the same thing. So maybe this is a precaution.

“Maybe Atlantis is going to be losing out and is making preparations for that, but the union will have to meet with Atlantis executives and determine what exactly is going on and do the best for our members. I really can’t speculate. We will have to meet with them first.”

On Sunday, Atlantis revealed that its occupancy levels, which usually peak at this time of year, are now at only 50 percent.

An employee of Atlantis who spoke to The Tribune on condition of anonymity said staff seem to be okay with it, so far.

“So far I haven’t heard anything negative about this letter,” the employee said. “Of course, we might just be numb or happy that it (the letter) doesn’t say ‘go home for good,’ but I have not heard any complaints about it. In times like this we have to cross our fingers and hope for the best. It’s really a watch and see situation.”

Asked whether the government will be ready to offer assistance to those whose employment will be affected by COVID-19 shut downs, Minister of Labour Dion Foulkes offered no direct comment, but said the government is giving consideration to all things connected to and affected by the disease. He added that Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest will offer more on this during his contribution in the House of Assembly on Wednesday.

Brensil Rolle, minister of public service and National Insurance, was also contacted about the same concern. He told The Tribune through a representative that the government has no position on this as yet and also referred to Wednesday’s sitting of the House of Assembly.

Attempts to reach Director of Labour John Pinder were unsuccessful up to press time.

The Bahamas announced that it recorded its first case of COVID-19 at a press conference on Sunday. A 61-year-old woman, with no recent travel history tested positive recently.