Law School Takes A Step To Yearly Moot

The Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners Bahamas (STEP Bahamas) teamed with the Eugene Dupuch Law School (EDLS) to stage the annual moot at the British Colonial Hilton.

Law School students partnered with Lennox Paton (the defending champion and winner), and McKinney, Bancroft and Hughes (challenger), to debate whether irrevocable deeds can be made revocable by amending the trust deed for that purpose.

They also sparred over whether there are limits to personal (as opposed to fiduciary) powers of revocation, amendment or addition to the trust deed.

This year’s question was constructed by Sean McWeeney QC, while the judges were Pamela Klonaris and Robert Adams, of Delaney Partners, and Justice Neville Adderley from the Turks and Caicos Islands’ court of appeal.

Pictured are Eugene Dupuch Law School students and attorneys, judges and STEP Bahamas directors.