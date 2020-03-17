Uncertainty Rules Over Cleaning Supply Restock

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

Pharmacies and food stores yesterday said they remain uncertain as to when full supplies of Lysol or hand sanitiser will be restored to their shelves amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Raymond Albury, the Prescription Centre Pharmacy’s general manager, told Tribune Business: “We don’t seem as if we are getting any because all of the places we buy from, all of the wholesalers, all of the people in the US and even in the UK, are out. So the chances of anybody getting any is very slim right now it seems like.”

Another pharmacist, speaking on condition of anonymity, added: “As soon as our suppliers get some in. I really don’t know because the suppliers dictate when we are going to have some in. I just heard from one of our delivery persons they found some Lysol and I don’t know the quantity, but we hope to get some into our store by the end of the day. It is a supplemental shipment and not our regular shipment.”

“It’s best that you call the wholesalers, not the local stores, because our supplies are dictated by what the wholesalers have in inventory and, as of right now, our wholesalers are out of hand sanitisers and they are out of Lysol and hydrogen peroxide, so I can’t give you any day or any time. It is only them that order from their manufacturers who would know the delivery time and all else. “

Rupert Roberts, Super Value’s principal, told Tribune Business that new product from the supermarket chain’s supplier will arrive on March 23. Hand sanitiser would come by early April from other sources, he said, “but in the meantime we suggest the public use alcohol”.