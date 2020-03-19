Breaking News: Prime Minister Announces Covid-19 Curfew

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has announced that, in response to the COVID-19 crisis, a temporary curfew will be imposed from 9pm to 5am – starting tomorrow (Friday, 20th March).
There will be exemptions, as approved by the Commissioner of Police.
The Prime Minister added that trucks, personnel tankers and vehicles working with gas stations and gas facilities will be exempt from the curfew.
More news to come . . .
Comments
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 14 minutes ago
well they don't look happy... pretty grave
thankfully they're bringing in retired officers. Not sure all are competent but I'd be happy to see Stephen Dean on the front lines again.
sheeprunner12 58 minutes ago
New Providence should have had a curfew for the past 10 years …….. SMT
birdiestrachan 57 minutes ago
The lady in the floral dress looked as if she wanted to cry while doc was speaking. It was very painful listening to him. He repeated himself. and was boring. he should have cut the chase and get to the point. which he never did.
Jerome Sawyer's questions were really DUMB, Altamise Hanna of ZNS had the best questions that were relevant
sheeprunner12 48 minutes ago
Your analysis is weak ………… read the document
TalRussell 35 minutes ago
Oh my, The Colony's government is hopscotch responding to the Globe's deadly pandemic. Zero PopoulacesOrdinay dying from the virus is now just a hit and miss.
Clamshell 15 minutes ago
Hey, Tal ... when will it dawn on you that there’s no such word as “Popoulace”?
TalRussell 7 minutes ago
Makes no difference since it's just way I use my Out Island language learning.
Well_mudda_take_sic 32 minutes ago
Shut down the webshops 24/7/365 with immediate effect !!
stillwaters 30 minutes ago
The Guardian has a much better report than this.
VDSheep 10 minutes ago
The government curfew is good! However it’s elementary when threats are not from Bahamians. Threats are from foreigners coming into the country ‘ most country around the world has closed their borders – we need to do so too ‘ dam if we do - and dam if we don’t close our border!!
stillwaters 10 minutes ago
Exactly
shonkai 3 minutes ago
Most infections are coming from people returning to their country now. Is the same stupid thing Trump is doing. EVERYBODY JUST STAY PUT.
shonkai 1 minute ago
Btw, at last politicians are stepping aside to let experts speak. Thank you for clarity Ms Forbes! nd Doc smiling like a goofy daddy, Oh my.
