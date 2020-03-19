Breaking News: Prime Minister Announces Covid-19 Curfew

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has announced that, in response to the COVID-19 crisis, a temporary curfew will be imposed from 9pm to 5am – starting tomorrow (Friday, 20th March).

There will be exemptions, as approved by the Commissioner of Police.

The Prime Minister added that trucks, personnel tankers and vehicles working with gas stations and gas facilities will be exempt from the curfew.

More news to come . . .