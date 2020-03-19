Port Lucaya Vendors Bracing For The Worst

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Straw vendors at the Port Lucaya Marketplace are bracing for the worst - a possible shutdown of the marketplace where business has come to a virtual crawl since cruise ships cancelled sailings.

“We know it is a real setback for us,” said Simeon Brown, one of the several vendors at the Straw Market yesterday.

“Before the hurricane things (business) were rough, and now we have this coronavirus which makes it even worse.”

Most of the vendors’ booths were closed and the taxi stands were empty. Only a few visitors were out and about strolling the marketplace. Many of the stores and shops were empty.

The Tribune understands management at Port Lucaya Marketplace had planned to meet with tenants yesterday, and there was some speculation the marketplace might close temporarily.

Attempts to contact management up to press time proved unsuccessful.

The shops, restaurants, and vendors in the marketplace are very reliant on cruise ship visitors for business.

Despite the gloomy outlook, some vendors are hoping for the best.

“I believe we shall get over this, said Mr Brown. I don’t know how long it will take but we shall get over it. God knows where we are and since we are His children I am sure he will make a way for us,” he said.

Dennis McIntosh said that they can only pray for the best.

“No cruise ships coming, but we are trying to make it as best we can. I am hoping for the best, I can’t hope for the worst,” he stated.

Mr McIntosh said he and his family are prepared for the coronavirus. “We got some hand sanitizer, disinfectant spray, got food in the house, and water. So, all we got to do is pray to God.”

He noted that unlike the hurricane, the coronavirus will affect not only Grand Bahama, but the entire country. “The cruise ship ban makes things hard – I hear Nassau shut down,” he said.

Some vendors, however, claim that the poor business climate at the marketplace has been the norm since the hurricane.

“No visitors are here,” said one vendor who did not wish to be named. The cruise ships are not coming, and we were experiencing this for a while now since the hurricanes, and closure of the hotel made a big difference with over here. This is a normal day right here with all these stalls shut down.”

“So this ain’t nothing new; corona ain’t cause this. Once you have the cruise schedule and see no cruise ship in, this is just how it looks,” she said pointing at the row of closed booths.

“This feels normal to me. We only come because we heard they were going to have a meeting today – that’s why we come out here.”

“We surviving because we got God,” another vendor said.

Vendor Lizzy said many vendors would not qualify for unemployment benefit from National Insurance.

She said most vendors do not pay national insurance. “If you pay national insurance you get something, but if not, then you don’t. It is different if you work on a job then you entitled to get it. But things have been back and forth (here) for a while and it has been hard to pay national insurance. It is like we just getting over the hurricane and now this,” she said.