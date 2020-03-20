Experts Give Advice On Mental Health During Lockdown

By Leandra Rolle

WITH the country now on partial lockdown in view of the COVID-19 threat, a local mental health expert is urging Bahamians to avoid fake news and to not panic while under quarantine in an effort to protect their mental health.

“It’s okay if we have a stress reaction to a crisis,” said Dr John Dillett, a consultant psychiatrist.

“We’re not iron men and women. We’re not robots. We are human beings and we do feel and so when we see other persons are suffering or have a fear that perhaps something might happen to us or our family, it’s natural to have a change in your sleep patterns or maybe in your appetite.

“But these feelings will pass and if we engage in normal, positive activities, it’s going to help it to pass more quickly.”

His comments came after Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced a national curfew, mandating people remain in their homes until March 31 between 9pm and 5am. He also ordered for business operations, with some exceptions, to be suspended.

These orders, according to Dr Minnis, is needed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Noting the importance of staying calm during the health crises, Dr Dillett encouraged members of public to adhere to the guidelines.

This, he said, can decrease the likelihood of contracting the disease.

“In most cases, not all, but in most cases, those individuals with severe underlying medical conditions and the elderly are those who seem to be at the greatest risk,” he said.

“If we adhere to the guidelines set out by the infectious disease professionals, the likelihood of picking up this virus is very small and so we should not be fearful, but we should just be mindful and responsible with our activities and we’re going to be fine.

“We’ve been in crises before and we’ve gotten through them as well. Steady, calm collective thoughts will be our best assets.”

In recent days, coronavirus concerns have led to people panic buying, with crowds queuing in shops for food and water. It has also created uncertainty among many Bahamians who rely heavily on tourism for their livelihoods.

Asked about what advice he can give to those who might be feeling depressed while under quarantine, Dr Dillett warned against spending too much time on social media.

“Being on social media 24/7 looking at TV, etc, all day (and) trying to listen to every single detail is more likely to cause some type of stress, emotional distress and so it’s very important where possible to try to engage in normal behaviours.”

Instead, he said, Bahamians can use the time in confinement to complete necessary work and reconnect with loved ones.

“This can actually be a great opportunity for persons who are stressed with time management to complete some tasks that they’ve always wanted to complete. Some projects around their home.

“Maybe, there’s something that they might’ve felt that they’re behind on, they can actually use this time very positively and effectively to do the things that they probably felt rushed or stressed to do normally.

“And this may also be a time for adults, you know maybe there are couples that have been having some concern, this is a chance to reconnect.”

But, for persons who might feel overwhelmed, Dr Dillet advised those individuals to seek professional help.

He said: “If we feel that there are persons that we know or ourselves who are becoming overwhelmed, reach out to the mental health professionals. You have the crisis centre. You have the community, counselling and assessment centre.”

“You also have both public and private entities and professionals who can assist therapists for persons who might be feeling overwhelmed.”

Psychiatrist Dr David Allen added: “I suggest practice at least twice a day mindfulness. I call it contemplative mindfulness. Contemplative means opening to the temple or opening to God and mindfulness meaning you focus on your breathing.”

“You stop, you breathe in and with the deepest breath as you can, because when we’re fearful, you breathe shallowly. We force ourselves to breathe deeply in and then you count once you’re in -one-two-three-four and then out.

“If that’s done four or five times, you would find yourself calming, it’s almost like your breathing in love and breathing out fear.”

To date, there are four confirmed COVID-19 cases recorded in the country.

However, Health Minister Dr Duane Sands has said the number of coronavirus cases in the country is expected to increase in the coming days.