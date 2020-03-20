Haitian Community Leaders Back Government Action On Covid-19

By Tanya Smith-Cartwright

LEADERS of the local Haitian community announced on Friday that they support the Government in its fight to control the COVID-19 virus, and urged Haitians in The Bahamas to present themselves to healthcare facilities if sick, regardless of their immigration status.

The Bahamas has now recorded its fourth case of the coronavirus and Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has ordered a 9pm to 5am curfew.

Pastor Edward St Fleur, of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, is on the team communicating to the Haitian community what is expected of them during the curfew and how to prevent the spread of the virus.

“I would like to underscore that the meeting we had with Minister Dr Duane Sands, the Haitian community should have no fear as it relates to their immigration status,” said Pastor St Fleur.

“This is a very serious situation we are in. The healthcare workers are not going to ask you about your immigration status so if you feel any symptoms you are to call the hotline and explain your situation and if immediate intervention needs to happen then you have to be taken to the designated place. That is the protocol. You do not show up to the healthcare centre, you call first.”

“Myself and Louby Georges are making sure that every document, in regards to the coronavirus, is translated into Creole and the Haitian community is able to read them and know what is going on. We think the government is doing the right thing as it relates to safety and the protection of life.”

Stephanie St Fleur, president of Human Rights Bahamas, has gone into the Haitian communities in New Providence to make sure everyone was on point with hygienic precautions.

“We went into the communities and went over a number of things like washing of the hands, etc.” Mrs St Fleur said. “So they are aware of all the hygienic measures necessary to help prevent the virus. I told them that sanitiser and Lysol are not found, they need to buy bleach and use it. We also have WhatsApp groups for the Haitian communities and we send lots of messages in the groups about the virus and how to prevent it.

Leaders of the Haitian/Bahamian community plan to offer full assistance to their countrymen and according to Mrs St Fleur, if anyone shows symptoms of the virus or are having respiratory problems, assistance will be on the way.

Haitians who have trouble with English are to call 809-2864 as a hotline to seek assistance if they are showing symptoms.