Baha Mar will close until further notice starting March 25 at 3pm, with a temporary layoff of all nonessential staff.

In a letter to employees, Baha Mar president Graeme Davis said the company’s full-time associates will receive the equivalent of 40 percent of their base pay as of March 26 for up to 90 days.

Baha Mar will continue to pay the premiums necessary to maintain their employees’ health insurance coverage.

Mr Davis said they are working to complete B80 forms for each associate to be sent directly to NIB, and asked staff to contact NIB for more information.

Mr Davis added “The weeks ahead are sure to be trying, but we look forward with hope and anticipation to a time when we will welcome our guests and associates back to our property for the spectacular experiences we are known for around the world.”