Baha Mar will close until further notice starting March 25 at 3pm, with a temporary layoff of all nonessential staff.
In a letter to employees, Baha Mar president Graeme Davis said the company’s full-time associates will receive the equivalent of 40 percent of their base pay as of March 26 for up to 90 days.
Baha Mar will continue to pay the premiums necessary to maintain their employees’ health insurance coverage.
Mr Davis said they are working to complete B80 forms for each associate to be sent directly to NIB, and asked staff to contact NIB for more information.
Mr Davis added “The weeks ahead are sure to be trying, but we look forward with hope and anticipation to a time when we will welcome our guests and associates back to our property for the spectacular experiences we are known for around the world.”
Comments
TalRussell 3 hours, 16 minutes ago
A commendable proactive response to new virus taken by comrade owners and their senior management at Baha Ma Resorts.
pileit 3 hours, 8 minutes ago
Finally, an almost decipherable observation. I agree.
TalRussell 2 hours, 35 minutes ago
Ma Comrade Pileit, posting about this new virus should calls all us took a different approach than from before. This new virus IS out looking kill some we own!
Clamshell 2 hours, 37 minutes ago
Tal, you make great sense when you drop all the jargon and gobbledygook and just write clear, clean sentences. Keep it up, bro!
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 50 minutes ago
If Tal spoke clear clean sentences you might decipher who he/she is. Its much more fun to read all the comments telling him to speak clearly along with his typical nonplussed humorous equaly undecipherable response.
ohdrap4 1 hour, 44 minutes ago
Will sandals and breezes follow suit?
observer2 56 minutes ago
May be the centralized powers can now diversify the economy away from big box tourism, oil exploration, oil storage and big diesel fossil fuel energy as the country will be fully indebted to the IMF.
Can we try solar energy, agriculture, poultry, light manufacturing, family island development, micro guest cottages for tourism?
So when Dorian II comes along at least we are a little more self sufficient?
TalRussell 52 minutes ago
Just makes it less plausible that Colony's PM can use his AG as a tool. Hard a learned QC, AG to give his nod write up a charge to argue before jury - did he just post 'is' is, no? I done figure I'm about one to two posts about we prime minister - away from being a lifer up at Fox Hill Prison? Nod once for yeah, Twice for no.
