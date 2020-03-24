Businesses Fighting For Survival

By FARRAH JOHNSON

As the deadly coronavirus continues to impact nations all over the world, The Tribune spoke to citizens in the capital to find out how they were coping in the midst of the pandemic.

Phil Simon, who owns his own pest control company, said the pandemic has caused him to shut down his business for the foreseeable future.

“I’ve decided to close my business for a while,” he said. “I’m not really concerned about whether I will have to extend my closure either, because I know it’s going to happen. This (pandemic) is going to last for an indefinite period.”

Mr Simon said while he isn’t fearful, he is taking the necessary precautions to keep himself and his family safe. Still, he said he does not believe other people are doing what they need to do to prevent the disease from spreading. “I don’t think people are taking it as seriously as they ought to,” he said. “For example, I was in Budget Foodstore a while ago. They’re allowing ten people to come into the store at a time, but when you get to the cashier line, everyone is all bundle up together (sic).

“You might as well don’t try to enforce social distancing, if that’s the case. That’s why I decided to leave, because I can’t do that.”

Another concerned Bahamian, who asked to be identified as C Brown, added that he is extra vigilant when going in public spaces.

“I monitor shops based on my own understanding, so if I see the store is filled I just wait outside until I see some clearing and I adjust like that. I have my sanitiser and my wipes too, so when I go out I try not to touch things. I just do the best I could do based on the information that was given to me.”

When asked whether the virus had an impact on his livelihood, he told The Tribune although he was still working, some of his family members who were employed in the hotel industry were recently laid off. He also said he was extremely concerned about the state of the country’s economy in the long run, given the uncertainty surrounding the cure of the virus.

Down at Potter’s Cay Dock, vendors also expressed concern about some of the challenges the COVID-19 outbreak has produced.

Ed Brown, owner of Boat Time Association, said he believes the government should ensure passengers on private boats are tested before they are allowed to enter the country.

“The virus has slowed down my business, but I’m more concerned about the government closing the water border,” he said.

“We have travel bans at the airport, but all these private boats and things are still coming in so they still could bring it in the country,” he told The Tribune.

“They making the people who live here stay indoors at a certain time, but what about the people what coming from all over the world and ain’t clearing customs? The whole world is in problems so we have to ride this out, but the government has to put more rules and regulations in place, because a lot of people coming into this country and no one is there to test these people.”

Micah Minns, owner of Eagle Catering, added that while he hasn’t experienced a drastic decline in business since the virus outbreak, if the pandemic worsens and the government extends the curfew, he will comply.

“When you look at the amount of people who died from this disease (globally), we can’t take it lightly,” he said. “No matter what we think about it personally, we are in a communal environment and what affects one person can affect the other. There is a reason behind not having this close contact with people which will help all of us with dealing with this worldwide problem, so we must oblige to whatever regulations there are and know that it is for a greater good.”