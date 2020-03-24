Lines Outside Stores Due To Curfew, Social Distancing

With The Bahamas under a 24-hour curfew from 9am this morning due to the coronavirus pandemic, many flocked to stores to stock up on supplies.
Long lines could be seen outside shops as customers and businesses practised social distancing.
tell_it_like_it_is 2 hours, 28 minutes ago
This is not social distancing!!
Way to go Minnis. You will cause the virus to spread even faster with this silly 24-hour curfew. You are causing more people to come closer together than they normally would, all at the same time!
Before this 24-hour order, I went to the food store and there were not a lot of people there at once. Some people were wearing masks and there were not a lot of people together. This new 24-hour curfew is having the exact opposite effect. It's creating a bottle-neck and more crowds. Good job Minnis!! You are single-handedly exacerbating the spread of the virus, while tanking the economy! (SMH)
jamaicaproud 17 minutes ago
You are correct. I reasoned out this matters with my wife last nite. Worldwide it's either we are in or out. Night curfews are useless as there is no evidence this is a creep by night disease. Where I live there are normally 24 hour conveniences. All curfews do is make more people bundle up during compressed time slots.
Hoda 2 hours, 4 minutes ago
...funny a few months ago we Bahamians were on social media, talking about how we don't stand on line for things after Dorian....
I'm sure these adults know they should be standing further apart, but they dont care because its inconvenient. Hence, why we probably on 24 hour lockdown now.
