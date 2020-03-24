Water Stations Are Closely Monitored

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

WATER stations and depots on Grand Bahama are being closely monitored as part of the Grand Bahama Utility Company’s (GBUC) response to the threat of COVID-19.

GBUC officials implemented a COVID-19 contingency plan last week and have executed safety measures at all local water depot distribution sites here on the island.

The depots are still open to the public and provide access to potable water free of charge.

According to GBUC, water monitors are at all sites to handle taps and fixtures for filling, and hand washing stations will be erected at each site.

“We recognise that persons are very concerned,” said Philcher Grant, director of group corporate affairs & government relations at GBUC.

“People have understandably expressed fear over COVID-19. I want to assure you we are going to be with you every step of the way. We are going to do what we have always done as Grand Bahamians, which is to get through this together. One thing I know about this island, we are nothing, if not resilient.”

According to Ms Grant, the company has developed a multi-tiered strategy which is in place to address the spread of COVID-19 at remote water distribution sites, while the company continues its plan to restore potable water supply island-wide post-Hurricane Dorian.

“We are on track and continue to develop new wells to ensure we bring potable water back by May. We also want to assure you that all of our present potable water sites throughout the island are being maintained and monitored to ensure they are safe,” she said.

Trevor Simmons, business development officer, said in addition to water monitors, hand washing stations will be erected at each water distribution site.

“We also want the public to know that there is no shortage of water,” he said.

GBUC assured that certified water providers are also fully operational and open to the public, including Pure Ltd, Bahama Fresh Water & Ice, Crystal Clear H20, Full Oasis Water Centre and Sunny Isles.

“These companies received their certification by passing two required tests from the Department of Environmental Health (DEH). This confirms that their physical plant has been inspected by DEH and that the water quality meets the standards and guidelines set by the World Health Organization,” he said.

Geron Turnquest, general manager, said the company is also working with relevant stakeholders and has suspended any disconnections during this crisis.

“The GBUC will ensure that all persons connected with water will not be disconnected at this time. We want to ensure that everybody has water to take care of their hygiene and other needs,” he said.

Last September, Hurricane Dorian compromised Grand Bahama’s water supply. Since then, GBUC has been working towards full restoration of water and repair the island’s water infrastructure.