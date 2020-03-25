Atlantis Extends Temporary Closure Until May 15

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

ATLANTIS has announced its temporary closure from 3pm today until May 15.

At such time, the mega resort said it would assess the situation and make a determination on re-opening, according to a letter sent to staff today from Atlantis’ President and Managing Director Audrey Oswell.

Recognising the burden this places on every worker, Ms Oswell said officials were working on a plan to assist employees during this difficult time.

The turn of events follows the hotel’s furlough of workers for four weeks earlier this month, as COVID-19 has halted this country’s tourism sector and disrupted economies around the world.

UPDATED: In a letter to workers, Ms Oswell wrote: "After the recent horror of Hurricane Dorian, none of us could have imagined the magnitude of this COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting fallout waiting just around the corner. And now here it is. Yet, even during these trying times we know in our hearts that this too shall pass.

"Our people have and always will be our number one priority. It is your future job security and well-being that we are focused on when making the difficult decisions we are faced with today. We have prided ourselves on looking after our Atlantis family from day one and that will not change."

She added: "Earlier this month, many of you were furloughed for 4 weeks. Now, given the closure of the resort the furlough will be longer. Recognising the burden this places on everyone, we are working on a plan to assist you during this difficult time. Please be certain to watch for important information from Human Resources in the upcoming days."

