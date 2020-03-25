Cable To Waive Reconnect Fee

Cable Bahamas yesterday said it will waive reconnection fees for all customer accounts previously disconnected for non-payment as it moves to lessen the COVID-19 fall-out for Bahamians.

The BISX-listed communications provider added that it will also provide “Prime” or basic TV customers with 32 additional TV channels at no extra cost as part of its pandemic response.

Acknowledging that TV, phone and internet services have become especially critical for Bahamians, the company said the temporary reconnection fee holiday was designed to reduce the burden on struggling subscribers.

Franklyn Butler, Cable Bahamas’ chief executive, said: “This channel increase is a gesture of goodwill to our valued customers in this difficult time. We know that persons are spending more time watching TV, and we wanted to take this opportunity to provide them with even more great TV shows, news and movies. It’s just another reminder that we are all in this together.”

Customers who wish to reconnect their services are encouraged to WhatsApp 801-0553/54 and provide the name on the account and account number.