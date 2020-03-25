Cleaning Programme Begins

The Department of Environmental Health Services has embarked on a disinfecting exercise, as a preventive measure to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The cleaning of visibly dirty surfaces such as roads and sidewalks followed by disinfection is a best practice measure for prevention of COVID-19 throughout the communities, says Melony McKenzie, director of the DEHS. The exercise is being carried out by a team of 12 on rotation, between the hours of 8:30pm to 1am until March 31, 2020; and thereafter if necessary. The areas being targeted are downtown Bay Street, Potter’s Cay Dock, Montagu Beach and fishing ramp, Shirley Street and East Street, the Fish Fry at Arawak Cay, Saunders Beach, Nassau Street, Poinciana Drive and East Street.