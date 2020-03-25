0

Quarantine Genius - How People Around The World Are Showing Their Creativity

As of Wednesday, March 25, 2020

As people around the world have been cooped up in quarantine, many are using the time to show their creative side - and Bahamians have been getting in on the act.

From singing beer cans to singing for beer, performers have been showing that being stuck at home is no barrier to lifting people's spirits.

Check out some of the videos doing the rounds - starting with Bahamian content and then some of the others out there on social media.

• Are you creating your own videos during the lockdown? Send a link to shunt@tribunemedia.net.

Beer opera

Nassau parents

DredTV

One Day More lip sync

A musical lip sync challenge with One Day More

Coronavirus, baby

Cat knows best

I will survive

