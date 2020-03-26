Minister Confirms Four New Cases Of Covid-19

Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands has confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in the Bahamas.
The new cases are all in New Providence. These are in addition to the four previous cases in New Providence and one in Grand Bahama.
The new cases are currently at home in isolation and are being closely monitored.
• MORE NEWS TO COME
Comments
Entrepreneur 4 hours, 31 minutes ago
Great good luck to every one and a full and fast recovery! God Bless.
stillwaters 4 hours, 25 minutes ago
Let's hope they stay at home.
joeblow 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
The real problem assessing numbers of cases is that people are calling the hotline reporting fevers and coughs and are being told to stay at home and self isolate. They are not being referred for testing. The numbers must be higher than reported!
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 hour, 26 minutes ago
The "Stay at home and die policy" undoubtedly means there will be less testing done for the Red China Virus. This should result in fewer deaths being attributed to the Red China Virus when all is said and done, which in turn will help with important statistical reporting to the rest of the world by our government. Remember, our government only ended up acknowledging 80 deaths caused by Hurricane Dorian after a very slow selective accounting process over a long period of time. A corpse not found was not counted. In the case of the Red China Virus, a corpse not tested before death presumably will not be counted.
Bobsyeruncle 27 minutes ago
Like I've said before, it's not practical to test everyone. If you test them once does that mean they shouldn't be tested again in the future? Just because you test negative, doesn't mean to say you can't catch the virus the next day. There just aren't EVER going to be enough test kits in the whole of the world to test every person every few days for the next umpteen weeks. That is why all countries are being selective. Unfortunately most of the symptoms of COVID-19 are identical to the symptoms of a head cold and/or flu. In the Northern Hemisphere we are still in the middle of flu season.
