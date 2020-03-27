Ministry Confirms New Case Of Covid-19

By FARRAH JOHNSON

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

The Ministry of Health confirmed one new case of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to ten.

This latest case is in New Providence.

According to the latest Ministry of Health COVID-19 dashboard, two people are currently being held in a quarantine facility and 40 people have been released from quarantine.

The Ministry did not give specifics about the additional case.

In a press conference on Thursday, Health Minister Dr Duane Sands had revealed that four more people in New Providence had tested positive for the highly contagious disease.

The minister also said that one of the patients had a recent travel history and revealed that all four new cases are at home in isolation since they do not require hospital care at the moment.

During the press conference, Dr Sands also urged the public to take the necessary health precautions to deter the spread of the disease.

“COVID-19 remains a very serious threat. Around the world, more than 23,000 people have died from this virus. It is very important to address you today about prevention and it’s important that you listen to and follow this advice,” he said.

“Ignoring this advice could lead to you contracting the virus and getting sick and possibly dying. Ignoring this advice could lead to the spread of it to your families and friends and they could get sick and die.

“There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19.”

To date, there are 585,040 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide with 129,812 recovered cases and 26,819 deaths.