The Ministry of Health has confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 11.

The latest case is a 35-year-old woman with no history of travel, and no known links to previous cases. She remains stable and is in isolation at home.

Health officials are continuing to follow the condition of the other 10 COVID-19 cases.

None of the previous cases announced are in hospital and all are in stable condition.

Members of the public are reminded to follow the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Order announced by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis to reduce the spread of the virus, including physical distancing.

As part of the efforts to stay safe:

• stay at home;

• call your healthcare provider or the Surveillance Hotline if you are feeling ill and having fever and/or respiratory symptoms;

• frequently wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water;

• cover your mouth and nose with your inner elbow or with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, and then discard it; and

• refrain from touching your face.

The Ministry of Health will continue to provide regular updates to the public.

For more information contact the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Hotline at 376-9350 (8am-8pm) and 376-9387 (8pm - 8am); 502-7382 or toll free 1-242-300-2619.

Information and updates on COVID-19 can also be found at the Ministry’s website at https://www.covid19.gov.bs and The Bahamas Ministry of Health Facebook Page. Members of the public may also e-mail covid19@bahamas.gov.bs.