The Ministry of Health has confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 11.
The latest case is a 35-year-old woman with no history of travel, and no known links to previous cases. She remains stable and is in isolation at home.
Health officials are continuing to follow the condition of the other 10 COVID-19 cases.
None of the previous cases announced are in hospital and all are in stable condition.
Members of the public are reminded to follow the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Order announced by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis to reduce the spread of the virus, including physical distancing.
As part of the efforts to stay safe:
• stay at home;
• call your healthcare provider or the Surveillance Hotline if you are feeling ill and having fever and/or respiratory symptoms;
• frequently wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water;
• cover your mouth and nose with your inner elbow or with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, and then discard it; and
• refrain from touching your face.
The Ministry of Health will continue to provide regular updates to the public.
For more information contact the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Hotline at 376-9350 (8am-8pm) and 376-9387 (8pm - 8am); 502-7382 or toll free 1-242-300-2619.
Information and updates on COVID-19 can also be found at the Ministry’s website at https://www.covid19.gov.bs and The Bahamas Ministry of Health Facebook Page. Members of the public may also e-mail covid19@bahamas.gov.bs.
Comments
K4C 9 hours, 44 minutes ago
no history of travel or no known links to previous cases ?
impossible, there has to be contact with a know carrier or travel to an area of infected cases. OR COVID-19 is now airborne
The_Oracle 8 hours, 26 minutes ago
Would not be impossible to have numerous UNKNOWN carriers given the flights arriving and departing since March 1st (and prior), Private boats and private aircraft.
RealTalk 8 hours, 7 minutes ago
Can we close FAST FOOD places now? There are long lines of people waiting outside and the workers are wearing NO GLOVES OR MASKS! They are talking over your food like everything is normal. There are droplets (carrying the virus) that can leave their mouth and fall on your chicken and fries. They are touching the box and drink cup with NO GLOVES. Let's get serious about this people! Grocery Stores, Gas Stations, Pharmacies and Doctor Officers are the only places that should be open!
BahamaPundit 7 hours, 47 minutes ago
I agree. I noticed the lady at the drivethrough had no mask on. I decided not to eat there. This is pure negligence.
John 1 hour, 42 minutes ago
Prepare for more bad news regarding the number of Corona cases, not just here but worldwide. The greatest beacon of hope so far is all patients have recovered. But some residents still practice close community living and not really educated about social distancing. And some persons who live in these ‘tight’ communities are also essential workers.
John 1 hour, 42 minutes ago
John 1 hour, 28 minutes ago
Is government making a mistake sending infected persons home to recover?
