More Businesses Added To Exemption List

The government has added more businesses and services that are exempt from emergency order restrictions during the COVID-19 state of emergency.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has issued two emergency orders as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. A 24-hour curfew is in place and many business operations have been suspended as a results of the orders, which expire on March 31.

Under the orders, most businesses have been closed to the public and can only have essential workers at their establishments while other employees should work from home, where possible. A new list released on Wednesday exempts two-way radio communications systems providers, electronic communications or technology service providers and IT support businesses, who can operate from 10am to 5pm or when needed in an emergency once they are not open to the general public. Social distancing guidelines must be observed.

ATM repair and maintenance is also on the new list.

The list exempts the Humane Society in Nassau and Grand Bahama without restrictions. Veterinarians and national park wardens can work on call or as needed, with their office operating on an emergency basis. Farms may operate from 6am to 1pm and fishing is permitted before 8pm.

Under the list of professional services, lawyers are exempt in criminal matters, only where it’s not possible to appear by video link with the assistance of the Department of Correctional Services. Businesses that provide property management and/or maintenance services are exempted, but cannot deal with the general public.

Rental car businesses can allow for the return of car rentals and the extension of any rental contracts that may be required in light of the order from 8am-1pm.

The full list is available at opm.gov.bs.