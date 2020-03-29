Pm: Three New Cases Of Covid-19, 14 In Total

8.10pm UPDATE: The Ministry of Health has given an update on the three latest cases of COVID-19 – one is a 41-year-old woman, with no history of travel and unconfirmed links to previous cases. She is stable and in isolation at home. The second case is a 44-year-old man, with no history of travel and unconfirmed links to previous cases, who is in hospital in stable condition. And the third case is a 67-year-old man with a history of travel but no direct links to previous cases. He is in hospital in stable condition. None of the previous 11 cases are in hospital and all are in stable condition.

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has revealed there are three new cases of COVID-19 in the Bahamas – 14 in total.

Speaking in a national address on Sunday, the Prime Minister said the three new cases are in New Providence.

He said there has been a doubling of confirmed cases over the last four days. More cases are anticipated in a short period of time over the coming 20 days – suggesting we are at the beginning of an expected surge.

Dr Minnis also said the House of Assembly will meet Monday to approve a resolution to extend the state of emergency until April 8th.

The Prime Minister added:

• Those 75 and over are asked not to leave their homes. Those in their 60s and early 70s are asked to work within their homes.

• Each home should have one designated shopper. Stores are encouraged to activate online shopping platforms. A shopping schedule will be announced this week, based on the first letter of a shopper’s last name. Food stocks are healthy.

• Public parks will close from 9am Tuesday.

• Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillan said