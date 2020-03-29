Pm: Three New Cases Of Covid-19, 14 In Total

8.10pm UPDATE: The Ministry of Health has given an update on the three latest cases of COVID-19 – one is a 41-year-old woman, with no history of travel and unconfirmed links to previous cases. She is stable and in isolation at home. The second case is a 44-year-old man, with no history of travel and unconfirmed links to previous cases, who is in hospital in stable condition. And the third case is a 67-year-old man with a history of travel but no direct links to previous cases. He is in hospital in stable condition. None of the previous 11 cases are in hospital and all are in stable condition.
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has revealed there are three new cases of COVID-19 in the Bahamas – 14 in total.
Speaking in a national address on Sunday, the Prime Minister said the three new cases are in New Providence.
He said there has been a doubling of confirmed cases over the last four days. More cases are anticipated in a short period of time over the coming 20 days – suggesting we are at the beginning of an expected surge.
Dr Minnis also said the House of Assembly will meet Monday to approve a resolution to extend the state of emergency until April 8th.
The Prime Minister added:
• Those 75 and over are asked not to leave their homes. Those in their 60s and early 70s are asked to work within their homes.
• Each home should have one designated shopper. Stores are encouraged to activate online shopping platforms. A shopping schedule will be announced this week, based on the first letter of a shopper’s last name. Food stocks are healthy.
• Public parks will close from 9am Tuesday.
Comments
Well_mudda_take_sic 13 hours, 23 minutes ago
Setting the stage of fear for his national address tonight. Did his grandson get the better of him while they were one-on-one shooting hoops yesterday?
proudloudandfnm 13 hours, 1 minute ago
What the hell is wrong with you? Do you live on Mars?
Good work Dr. Minnis, ignore the fools....
Bobsyeruncle 9 hours, 8 minutes ago
Dude, you need to start taking this seriously. You would be the first one to complain (after Birdie), if he didn't give regular updates. He's damned if he does and damned if he doesn't with you
moncurcool 13 hours, 1 minute ago
Please inquire Tribune: Are people only being tested if they come in or is there a process of testing where they go around and test house to house?
ThisIsOurs 9 hours, 20 minutes ago
"said there has been a doubling of confirmed cases over the last four days."
doesn't seem right. can't work my brain around it. The only reason we know about these cases is because they turned up. No links to previous cases, no known travel. That means there "could" I stress "could" be healthy as a horse, wupper snapper carriers (cause they havent complained of symptoms), unknowingly spreading the virus.
Seems like the only real solution is wide spread testing to remove infected from the population. If you need food or money from the bank to buy food you have to go out. At which point leaning on a wall, holding on a railing, picking up a grocery item...(or they sanitizing the fruit and cereal boxes now?) could transfer the disease. have the cashiers packing boys, delivery drivers and bank tellers been tested?
it's a nightmare logistics problem really.
