Two In Hospital After Shootings

TWO men are in hospital after separate shooting incidents on New Providence and Grand Bahama on the weekend.

One of the incidents occurred at a home in Chippingham when two men got into a fight shortly before 10pm on Saturday. Police said the men were at a residence on Albury Street when an altercation escalated, leading to one of them being shot. The injured man was taken to hospital where at last report, he was in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Grand Bahama police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident Friday morning that left a man in hospital. Shortly after 9am on Friday, police were informed that a man had been taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds to his body,

Investigations revealed that the man was on Weddell Avenue when he was approached by another man who pulled out a handgun and shot him multiple times. He was taken by a private vehicle to RMH, where he is listed in serious condition.