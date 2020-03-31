Bethel Urges Landlords To Be Lenient With Rent

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

ATTORNEY General Carl Bethel has urged landlords to be lenient with rent collection as “everybody has to take a hit” during the pandemic. While addressing the issue of rent relief in the Senate, Mr Bethel said there “obviously” needs to be some dialogue about the matter during this economic and health crisis.

“.....Everybody has to bear and be prepared to bear their fair share of the burden of the fight against this disease and that means landlords should be prepared to take something of a hit and not put old people, mothers, and children out in the road,” Mr Bethel said. “Everybody has to take a hit.

“Government is taking a hit. Private sector businesses are taking a hit. Unemployed workers are taking an enormous hit and though we’re trying to give some support, it may well not be enough to both survive and pay the rent.”

He did note, however, that persons being evicted within days of the country being placed into a state of emergency may not have been paying rent before the crisis.

The Senate also touched on the issue of face masks and how they can possibly help prevent the spread of the disease.

Progresive Liberal Party Senator Dr Michael Darville raised concern of some frontline workers not having personal protective equipment even though they come in contact with many people daily.

“Local workers are coming into contact with foreign workers without the protective equipment and we need to make sure that is taken under control particularly with the extension of this lock down,” Dr Darville said.

“...Small countries like Iceland are seeing excellent results in reduction of transmission of COVID-19 by the use of face masks and we’re also recommending that the government should look at this to be able to assist those who can’t afford face masks to have access to these masks.”



Mr Bethel, pictured, said that he was approached by a group of Bahamians who wanted to go into the business of mass producing face masks locally.

“They’re virtually impossible to obtain overseas at this time although we have ample stocks for the medical professions,” Mr Bethel told the Senate.



“So, we needed some exemption to have a fabric store to supply them which I would advise to the competent authority that he should grant urgently. . .So I think we will start to see, in short order, face masks produced here in the Bahamas for Bahamians.”

In the meantime, the attorney general suggested “self-help” measures such as people making their own masks by using two layers of t-shirts.